Om Puri Sung 'Uthveer Shoorveer' For The First Time In His Last Film 'Omprakash Zindabad'

Late actor Om Puri has sung a song titled Uthveer Shoorveer for his last film Omprakash Zindabad, which released on December 18, 2020, in theatres under the banner of Panorama Studios. The title of the film originally was Rambhajjan Zindabad and it is produced by Khalid Kidwai. The film also features Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jagdeep, Khusboo Kamal, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain. Seema Azmi, Shweta Bhardwaj, Ram Sethi and Rajkumar Kanaujia are also seen in the supporting roles.

Omprakash Zindabad is a tribute to Om Puri and Jagdeep Jaffery

According to the Cinema Express, producer Khalid revealed that the film faced a lot of issues from the Censor Board and when it got the green signal from the Censor Board, the film was again put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The film is a tribute to the late actor Om Prakash and Jagdeep Jaffery.

Talking about his singing debut, director Ranjeet Gupta shares, "Om Puri ji sang a song in this film for the very first time in his film career. When I and my music director Vipin Patwa first asked him to sing, he was surprised and said he could not sing. But we insisted and rehearsed for 2 days and then on the day of a recording he got so nervous that he refused and walked out of the studio. We were so disappointed. But then after 2 days, Om Ji called back and told us that he was ready to sing and told us to book the studio. He came and recorded the song flawlessly. We came to know that for the last 2 days he cancelled everything and was just rehearsing the song at home."

The plot of the film revolves around Chiraunji village in Uttar Pradesh. It shows how lower caste wager Ram Bhajan, who wants to earn better to give a better lifestyle to his family, tries to misuse a government scheme. The latter half of the film shows how he tackles caste politics and corruption.

Om Prakash passed away at the age of 66 on January 6, 2017. He died after having a heart attack at his Andheri residence in Mumbai. The late actor was popular for his roles in Aakrosh, Arohan, Ardh Satya, Sadgati, Tamas, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Chachi 420. Om was a recipient of the Padma Shri Award and was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards for his contribution to Indian and the world cinema.

