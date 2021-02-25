Om Raut Rejoices Post Watching Ricky Pond's Video, But Fans Only Want 'Adipurush' Update

On Thursday, February 24, Tanhaji director Om Raut, took to Instagram to repost prominent content creator Ricky Pond’s dance video. For the unversed, Ricky is a Washington-based content creator who enjoys a fan following of 278k on Instagram. He is well-known amongst netizens for sharing dance videos with his family members. Recently, the content creator posted a video of him dancing on the track of Om Raut directed Tanhaji’s track May Bhavani.

Upon seeing the clip, filmmaker Om was extremely rejoiced to watch his art travel overseas. As soon as the video caught his attention, Om took to his official Instagram page to thank Ricky. While reposting the dance video, Om wrote, “@ricky.pond always been an admirer of you, but this one has made me your fan. #MaayBhavani”. Here’s taking a quick look at Ricky Pond’s video:

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans of the filmmaker went gaga over it. While some found it ‘cute’, others hailed Ricky's 'amazing’ dancing skills. However, there were many who were seemed uninterested in the video. Instead, they were keen on getting an update about Om’s upcoming venture Adipurush. A user wanted to know who will essay the role of Sita in the film, others just requested to share any piece of information about one of the most-anticipated mythological film. Check out how fans are reacting online below:

This video just comes after the filmmaker welcomed Sunny Singh on the sets of Adipurush. As the shooting of this magnum opus began, the director left a small gift waiting for the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star. Sunny Singh, shared the director’s sweet gesture online with his followers. The photo shared by him also included a handwritten note from Om. It read, “Dear Sunny, Thank you again to be there.. First day of our new journey together. God willing many more such. Luv, Om".

Adipurush features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan. Reportedly, Sunny will essay the role of Laxman, who as per religious beliefs is the brother of Lord Ram. The film is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, which chronicles the triumph of good over evil with Ayodhyapati Ram killing Lankesh Raavan for kidnapping his wife Sita.

