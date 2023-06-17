Om Raut Says Adipurush Is For Everyone, Feels Proud That Lord Ram Comes From India

Om Raut's Adipurush has finally hit the big screen. The film received praise but also attracted controversies for several reasons. In an exclusive conversation with Republic's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the filmmaker along with dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir addressed talks surrounding the film. During the conversation, Om Raut said Adipurush is for everybody and not just the Hindus.

3 things you need to know

Om Raut's Adipurush released in theatres on June 16.

It is Raut's magnum opus and is a re-imagining of The Ramayana.

The film's nett collection across India on day 1 is expected to range between ₹80-100 crores.

Om Raut calls Adipurush his own understanding of the Ramayana

During the conversation, director Om Raut emphasised that Adipurush is in fact, a film for everyone, and not just Hindus owing to how much there is to learn from it. He also shared how the true context of Ramayana is too vast to grasp which essentially makes the film a cinematic expression of his own understanding of the Ramayana. He said, "This film is for every living being... If I sit down and tell you that I have understood Ramayana, it would be a serious error because nobody has the capacity to understand Ramayana. Whatever Ramayana I have understood, little bit, its like a squirrel's contribution, the little bit that I have understood of the Ramayana is what I have tried to portray on to the celluloid".

(Prabhas as Raghava in Adipurush | Image: T-Series/YouTube)

Om Raut also shared how he had been briefed by the distribution team about the "unprecedented" day 1 box office numbers. This pertains to not just the domestic box office collections but also global numbers. Raut also reflected on how strong box office numbers validate a filmmaker's efforts in terms of the audience receiving the film well. He said, 'You need to know that there are so many people that are liking your work".

Om Raut addresses his critics

Quashing claims from some critics saying the film has altered the interpretation of Ramayana, the director-writer duo defended the film's slightly modern touch from detractors. Om Raut said that the vision had always been to take the great history of the country to the celluloid. The director also expressed pride on the fact that Lord Ram's country of origin is India. Taking this to the big screen, had always been his motive.

Adipurush, released on June 16, stars Prabhas as Raghava and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. The Om Raut directorial also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in the roles of Lankesh, Shesh and Hanuman, respectively. The mythological drama has been released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.