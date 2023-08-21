OMG 2 Actor Aarush Varma Regrets Not Being Able To Watch His Film, Appeals To CBFC

OMG 2 is the debut film of child actor Aarush Varma. He plays the role of Vivek, Kanti Mudgal Sharma’s (Pankaj Tripathi) son in the film. However, since the movie was passed with an A certificate, the 16-year-old actor was automatically deemed unfit to watch his own film in theatres.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

The movie was released in theatres on August 11, alongside Gadar 2.

The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Aarush Varma ‘regrets’ not being able to watch OMG 2 in theatres

In an interview with ANI, Aarush opened up about not being able to watch his first film in theatres. He added that he feels "a little angry and bad" at the CBFC’s decision of passing the film with an A certificate. He also mentioned that he wants his friends and people of his age to be able to watch the film as they were the "target audience". Aarush opined that the film argued the need for sex education, which "is not something to be learned in secret, it is a matter that can talk openly."

(Aarush Varma poses with Akshay Kumar before Gadar 2 release | Image: Aarush Varma Official/Instagram)

He continued, “There is nothing in the film that children should not watch. In fact, this film has been made for children to watch.” He argued that the point of making the movie is defeated if, ‘the right film is not shown to the right people". The actor then requested the audience to make their children watch the film as the film explains a lot of confusing things properly.

Aarush Varma says OMG 2 holds nothing against Sanatan Dharma

Aarush also spoke about the demands of the film be banned after the trailer release as it alleged hurt religious sentiments. He reiterated, “In this film, nothing has been shown against God, not against Sanatan, not against any temple or priest.”

(Aarush Varma plays the role of Pankaj Tripathi's son in the film | Image: Aarush Varma Official/Instagram)

The actor’s mother, Shruti Varma also told ANI that there is nothing in the film that ‘warrants an age certificate’.