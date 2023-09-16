OMG 2 Actor Sunil Shroff Dies, Cause Of Death Unknown

Actor Sunil Shroff breathed his last on September 15. The actor was recently seen in the Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. The cause of the actor’s death and more information about the same is unknown. Cine & TV Artistes’ Association took to their X account to confirm the news of his passing.

3 things you need to know

Sunil Shroff recently appeared in the film OMG 2.

The actor played the role of Principal Makwana in the film.

He also played a part in the film Shiddat (2021).

Sunil Shroff breathes his last

On September 15, the Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), the association working for the welfare of television and cinema artists, took to their X account to share the news of Sunil Shroff’s demise. Sharing his picture on the post, the caption read, “CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Sunil Shroff (Non-Member)”

(A screengrab of Cintaa's post | Image: CINTAA/X)

Sunil Shroff Instagram post with Pankaj Tripathi

Sunil Shroff remained active on social media before his demise. He often used to share photos and videos from his commercial ads and other projects. Following the release of his last film, the actor posted a selfie with the lead actor Pankaj Tripathi.

(A screengrab of Sunil Shroff's post | Image: Sunil Shroff/Instagram)

The photo was shared five days after the release of OMG 2 on August 11. Sharing the selfie, he wrote in the caption, “Omg2 party”. In the post, Sunil Shroff can be seen in a pink coloured shirt teamed with a blue blazer. He posed with Pankaj Tripathi, who wore a maroon shirt teamed with a black cap.