'OMG 2': Akshay Kumar Reaches Ujjain With Pankaj Tripathi In A Unique Avatar; Watch

The film industry is currently buzzing with excitement as a result of actor Akshay Kumar dropping the first looks of his much-anticipated movie, Oh My God 2, which will mark a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster film OMG: Oh My God!.

The actor recently announced the commencement of the filming which will take place in various parts of Ujjain. If the posters were not enough to fuel the anticipation of the netizens, the Bell Bottom shared a video giving a glimpse into the film's shooting in the ancient city.

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi feature in OMG 2

Taking to his social media handles, the 54-year-old actor shared a video from the sets of his upcoming film OMG 2. The video also featured his co-star Pankaj Tripathi who is set to play a pivotal role in the film. In the 42 seconds slo-mo clip, the actors can be seen donned in their characters' attire. Akshay is seen in a colourful hoodie with a wig while Pankaj was dressed in simple attire.

The actors walked together amidst the busy street in Ujjain as they chatted amongst themselves. The video was captioned in Hindi which translates to, ''where the universe began where the universe departs Me and my friends reached Ujjain, the city of ascetics to seek the blessings of Lord Mahakal, the lord of the beginning and eternity. @TripathiiPankaj #OMG2''

More on Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom

On October 23, Akshay Kumar took to his social media to share the first looks of the second instalment of Oh My God. In the first poster, Lord Shiva's hand is seen holding a human's hand and in the second poster, the actor is seen as the divine figure in long tresses. He shared the posters with the caption, ''Karta kare na kar sake Shiv kare so hoye. Need your blessings and wishes for #OMG2, our honest and humble attempt to reflect on an important social issue. May the eternal energy of Adiyogi bless us through this journey. Har Har Mahadev. @TripathiiPankaj @yamigautam @AmitBrai''.

The film is directed and written by Amit Rai. Actors Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam will be seen in pivotal roles. Backed by Cape of Good Film, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl, and Ashwin Varde, the movie has started filming in Madhya Pradesh and is scheduled to shoot in Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Kaal Bhairav temple, Ram Ghat, and Tower Chowk in Ujjain.

Image: Twitter/Facebook/@akshaykumar