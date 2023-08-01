OMG 2 Becomes First Akshay Kumar Film To Get An 'A' Certificate In 12 Years

The Central Board of Film Certification cleared Oh My God 2 (OMG 2) with "a few modifications" and an 'A' certificate on Tuesday. Following this, the movie will release on its scheduled date of August 11. Notably, this is also Akshay Kumar’s first film in 12 years to get an 'adults-only' certificate.

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in major roles.

The film is the sequel to the 2012 film OMG.

It will release on August 11 and clash with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2 at the box office.

What was the last Akshay Kumar film to get 'A' certificate?

Akshay Kumar previously starred in 2011 film Desi Boyz, which got an ‘A’ certificate. And just now, his upcoming film, OMG 2, has also been given an adults-only rating. The movie has a 2 hours, 36 minute duration.

"There are no cuts in the film; only a few modifications, which the makers discussed with the censor board members. For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn't want to compromise with the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board," an insider told PTI.

(OMG 2 will see Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi working together | Image: Screengrab from teaser)

According to CBFC, films with the ‘U’ certification are fit for unrestricted public exhibition. They are deemed family-friendly. 'UA' certification means children below 12 years of age can watch a film under parental guidance. An 'A' certificate means only adults (aged 18+) can publicly watch a film.

What's OMG 2 about?

Akshay Kumar will play the role of Lord Shiva in OMG 2, going by the film’s teaser and posters. Pankaj Tripathi, on the other hand, will portray Kanti Sharan Mudgal. Yami Gautam will be seen as a lawyer. The prequel to OMG 2 revolved around an atheist (Paresh Rawal) who decides to take legal action against 'God'. His faith in the almight is restored when Lord Krishna (Akshay Kumar) assists him in exposing fraudulent individuals.