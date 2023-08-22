OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar Starrer Remains Steady On 2nd Monday

OMG 2 has maintained a strong grip at the box office across its nearly 2-week-long theatrical run. The Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi starrer witnessed an uptick in its second weekend and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. The movie has managed to remain stable as it looks to enter the Rs 125 crore club.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 was released in theatres on August 11 alongside Gadar 2.

Rajinikanth's Jailer, which released a day ahead on August 10, also affected the Akshay Kumar-starrer's business.

The film was given an A certificate by CBFC with 27 modifications.

OMG 2 remains stable on Monday

With a decent opening of Rs 10 crore, OMG 2 picked up momentum due to positive word-of-mouth. After surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark, OMG 2 collected Rs 3.60 crore on its second Monday.

(Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 enjoys a stable second Monday | Image: X)

According to Sacnilk, the film's total collection currently stands at Rs 117 crore.

Akshay Kumar recovers from a string of average performers

Akshay Kumar’s dry spell at the box office has finally ended with OMG 2. This is the first film featuring the actor after Sooryavanshi (2021) which hit the Rs 100 crore mark. Sooryavanshi had stopped just shy of Rs 200 crore after it released during the pandemic.

What came after was a string of flops. Bachchhan Paandey (Rs 49.98 crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 68.05 crore), Raksha Bandhan (Rs 44.39 crore), Ram Setu (Rs 71.87 crore) and Selfiee (Rs 16.85 crore), all of which ended up being underperformers.