OMG 2 Director Says He Was 'helpless' During Negotiations With CBFC Over A Certificate

OMG 2 is currently in the midst of a fairly successful theatrical run, considering the roaring success its box office rival Gadar 2 has been orchestrating. After a lot of conjecture, an A certification and significant changes, the film managed to release on time as announced. Now, director Amit Rai has addressed the chatter around the CBFC not granting the film a U/A certification, something that many feel would have been more appropriate considering the film's message.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar's Oh My God 2 was released in theatres on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

The film deals with the topic of sex education.

CBFC cleared it for a release in India with an A certification and 27 modifications.

OMG 2 director Amit Rai wants the A certification to be reversed

In an interview with ANI, Amit Rai opened up on his stance regarding the A certification given to the film. Seeing that the film deals with a sensitive but important theme of sex eductaion, Rai believes the right move on the CBFC's part would be to switch out the film's A certification with a U/A one. The director also reflected on how heartening it has been to find support in this regard from film critics and YouTubers, especially when it has been lacking from those it should have come in the first place.

(Akshay Kumar leads Amit Rai directorial OMG 2 | Image: X)



He said, "I would like to thank everyone from film critics to YouTubers who have talked about the certification issue apart from the film. It is praise-worthy that they know what they have to support. Unfortunately, those who were supposed to support it did not. I don't know about their restrictions. I don't want to talk about it. If they revoke it then I'll think that the voices reached them. If the A certificate gets revoked. If the mistake is accepted and rectified, it will be better."

Amit Rai says he felt helpless

The director revealed how the modifications asked for by CBFC took more than 70 hours to accomplish. This, at a time when there was already pressure from the studio to have the film released as announced. Addressing the pressure and the changes he had to make to the film, Rai drew his experience to a parallel about a mother taking her child to the barber and standing behind him for support - but ultimately being helpless as the barber was the one with the power.

"When a mother goes with her child to the barber, she stands there to make sure nothing happens to the child. They are experienced but the fear is there. I did feel helpless. We urged them to come find the middle ground so that the film's essence is not lost. After back and forth, an amicable solution was arrived at. But it took time. A lot of things were on hold. It had to be sent overseas. After the corrections, we worked for more than 70 hours on a stretch. The VFX and dubbing artists who worked with us also have other commitments which are lined up. On top of that, the studio has announced the release date and money has gone there as well. There is pressure from all sides and a person is left thinking how it will perform at the box office," the director said.

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi is currently running in theatres.