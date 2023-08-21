OMG 2 Director Says Will Show Original Film On OTT, Version That Censor Never Wanted

OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has been performing well at the box office despite stiff competition from Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Rajinikanth starrer Jailer. Recently, the director of the film Amit Rai shared that he wants everyone to watch the film, barring age. However, due to CBFC modifications and an A certificate, his wish remained unfulfilled.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 was released in theatres on August 11.

The movie went through 27 audio and visual modifications by the CBFC before its release.

The Akshay Kumar starrer was given an A certificate, restricting it only to the adult audience.

Amit Rai on releasing OMG 2 on OTT

In an interview with PTI, director Amit Rai was asked whether OMG 2 will release on OTT platforms without any CBFC-suggested cuts or modifications. Responding to the question, the filmmaker said yes, "We have decided that we will show the original film (on streaming), a film that the censor never wanted people to see, but... The public has seen the film and given their verdict. If the censor board doesn't understand it, what do we say?"

Amit Rai also revealed that he was left heartbroken as he wanted everyone to watch his film. He even recalled begging the CBFC to provide them with a U/A certificate, but they did not agree to it. Finally, despite all the efforts, the movie was released with 27 audio and visual modifications.

Amit Rai on OMG 2 success

In the same interview, director Amit Rai mentioned that he was very happy with the response OMG 2 has received from the audience. He said, "The intent of the film was pure. Nobody wanted to titillate the audience, hence they liked it." He further revealed that the film talks about reality in a humorous and sweet way.