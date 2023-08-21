OMG 2 Inspires Ulhasnagar Education Society To Add Sex Education To Curriculum

OMG 2 starring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam has become a box office hit after its release on August 11. A few days ago, a special screening of the film was organised by the Sindhu Education Society in Ulhasnagar by Rekha Thakur. The movie received a positive response, following which the Sindhu Educational Society made an important announcement.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 was released in theatres on August 11.

The movie was screened by the Sindhu Education Society in Ulhasnagar to create awareness about sex education.

Authorities from 15 schools in Ulhasnagar attended the screening.

Ulhasnagar Education Society adds sex education to school syllabus

Around 184 teachers and principals from 15 schools, along with the MLA of the region, attended the screening of OMG 2 in Ulhasnagar. Post the screening, the organisers announced that they would include sex education in their curriculum, including the current academic year. This decision came as a huge victory for the team of OMG 2.

(Ulhasnagar's Sindhu Education Society organises a special screening of OMG 2 in the city | Image: Ramesh Bala/X)

Earlier, CBFC made 27 audio and visual modifications to the film before granting it an A certificate. On the other hand, the educational society has been impacted by the movie. Director Amit Rai was present at the event and expressed gratitude to the audience.

Amit Rai on OMG 2 impact on audience

Director Amit Rai addressed the audience at the screening in Ulhasnagar and said, "This is something I shall always cherish. The purpose behind making this film has been attained. I am so happy that the film is not just doing well commercially but our message has reached out to people at large and we are witnessing changes happening all around us. Nothing can be more gratifying than this."