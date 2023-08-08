Last Updated:

Gadar 2, Jailer, Heart Of Stone: Films To Look Forward To On Independence Day Weekend

Independence Day weekend will pose as a fiesta for cine-goers with several new titles releasing in theatres as well as OTT. Check out some of the titles.

The Independence Day weekend is all set to be a gala time for cine-goers with several titles releasing during the time. Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 releases on August 11. 

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 will also release on August 11. The film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Oh! My God. The movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. 

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is also scheduled to release on August 10. The Tamil film is a comedy action flick that also stars Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia and Shiva Rajkumar. 

Bhola Shankar starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role will also release on August 11. The Telugu film is an official remake of the 2015 Tamil movie Vedalam.

Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files Unreported will also stream on Zee 5 from August 11. This is a documentary series narrating the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the valley. 

Malayalam film Jailer is also scheduled to hit theatre on August 11. The film stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Manoj K Jayan, Jayaprakash and several others in pivotal roles. 

Adah Sharma starrer Commando will also stream on Hotstar from August 11. The film also stars Prem Parrijj and narrates the tale of Indo-Pak relations. 

Alia Bhatt's maiden Hollywood project Heart of Stone will release on August 11. The film stars Gal Gadot in the lead role and Alia reportedly plays the antagonist, Keya Dhewan. 

The second season of the hit series Made in Heaven will also begin streaming on Independence Day weekend. Made In Heaven 2 will stream on Amazon Prime from August 10. 

