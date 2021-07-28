'Omkara' Clocks 15 Years; Vivek Oberoi Recalls Shooting For Song 'Beedi Jalaile' With Crew

As Omkara marks the fifteenth year of its release on Wednesday, July 28, actor Vivek Oberoi went down the memory lane. He shared a few interesting anecdotes from the film. The movie also received widespread recognition for its songs as Vivek recalled the shooting of the iconic Beedi jalaile which is still fresh in the hearts of the audience. The crime drama, released in 2006 was helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj and revolved around the half-caste bandit Omkara Shukla (Ajay Devgn) who abducts his lady love, Dolly Mishra (Kareena Kapoor Khan) from her family. The movie starred Vivek and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Vivek recalls 'Beedi jalaile' shoot

The movie had an iconic and unforgettable music score which was composed by the director Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar. Recalling the shoot of Bipasha Basu, Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn starrer hit, the actor described the process of the coming about of the song 'magical'. Crediting Gulzar for his brilliant inputs, the actor told ANI "It was magical how that song came about. Vishal bhai wanted to create a song for a special moment in the movie. He went to Gulzar saab and told him to write the lyrics. Vishal bhai's brief was that he wanted a 'hit song'. Not only should it be a good song, but it should be also a hit song. Instantly Gulzar saab came up with the lines, and everyone responded saying that we had a winner at hand.".

The song, choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, was filmed on a cold evening in Uttar Pradesh. Vivek mentioned how the song got everyone on their feet despite the biting cold winter, adding that it was something 'special to see'. "It was a cold evening and we shot through the night. It was the first time when I saw that when the song played everyone was up on their feet dancing and swaying to the beats of the song. Ganesh Acharya was there choreographing the song. Bipasha Basu, Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, and I were dancing in the song. And whenever that song played, not just us, literally everybody would start moving. It was freezing cold and the middle of the night, and despite all that the song just made everyone dance their hearts out. Everybody would dance no matter how tired or how cold they were. That was something quite special to see.".

He also spoke about how he feels the critically acclaimed film was shot just yesterday. He described it as an amazing experience and added his enthusiasm on associating with Vishal Bhardwaj after seeing the ace director's Maqbool (2004) and Makdi (2002). Vivek, who made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Company (2002) will be seen by the audience in Inside Edge 3.

Inputs: ANI

Image: PTI/TWITTER

