'Om:The Battle Within' Teaser: Aditya Roy Kapur Takes Centre Stage As Super Soldier

Months before the release of the action drama Om: The Battle Within, actor Aditya Roy Kapur treated fans with the first glimpse of the film with the teaser. Entrusted with action and nail-biting sequences, the teaser of the forthcoming film is sure to raise the bar of the action.

The makers have already piqued the curiosity of the fans with a glimpse of Aditya's rugged look a few months ago. Now, taking the theme of the film a notch higher, they released the teaser. With stylized and high-octane action sequences, the movie has Aditya essaying the role of a soldier for the very first time. The teaser gives us the first glimpse into the world of OM and his fight to save the nation.

Om: The Battle Within makers release gripping teaser

Apart from Aditya, the Ahmed Khan-backed film also stars Sanjana Sanghi in a key role. Aditya who had undergone extensive training and physical transformation before the shooting of the film revealed in a press statement about the gruelling workout regime.

Looking back at his journey, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor said, "It's been an incredible journey, and it gives me great joy to share a glimpse of the film with all my fans. It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer!"

With the zeal to fight for his nation till the last drop of blood, Aditya's power-packed performance is sure to leave fans impressed. From flaunting his chiselled body to slaying the action sequences, going by the teaser, it seems that Aditya has worked hard to push his limits and bring out the best in him.

While sharing the teaser on Instagram, he wrote, "Ek ladai ko jeetne ke liye usse kai baar ladna padta hai. #OMTeaser out now. #OM: The battle within releasing on 1st July 2022." Fans of the actor who were amazed to watch the first glimpse commented below the post. One of the followers of the actor wrote, " It shows how much you work hard for the role & the movie both. Congrats, you are looking so amazing." Another user hailed the actor's action stunts and wrote, "A new superstar on his way." A third user chimed in and wrote how Aditya'saction sequences were a tough competition to other stars. "Aditya Roy Kapoor you are great sir," echoed another follower of the actor.



Image: Instagram/@adityaroykapur