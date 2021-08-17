On Afghanistan Crisis, Ranvir Shorey Shares Why It's 'checkmate' For US Amid China Role

Ranvir Shorey often expresses his strong political views on Twitter and this time his views were on the ongoing Afghanistan crisis sparked by the Taliban taking control of the nation. He took a dig at the United States of America President Joe Biden after their hasty retreat from Afghanistan. Also highlighting the role of China in the current world situation, he believed that it was 'Checkmate' for USA.

Ranvir has been intensely tweeting his thoughts on the situation in the neighbouring country. In his latest tweet, the Sacred Games 2 star first stated that he was 'no expert', but believed that USA was at a disadvantage at the moment. He cited China's position in the world right now, highlighting its 'stranglehold on their economy', while also throwing light on the security threat from the 'allied Jihadis' of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria to claim that it was 'checkmate America soon.'.

I’m no expert, but between China’s stranglehold on their economy, and the security threat from the China allied Jihadis of Af-Pak-Syria, seems like it’s going to be checkmate America soon. 💁🏻‍♂️ #BidenDisaster — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 17, 2021

On Monday, he had reacted to a video of Afghans running behind a US Air Force aircraft and many climbing onto it in motion before the flight. He wrote that this would be 'funny if it wasn't so sad'.

Previously, he had hit out at the 'radicals' and written about 'extremists murdering the moderates'. He stated that there was no point discussing the lengths of 'Islamic extremism', while stating that he'd rather have the Taliban 'answer tough questions'. A day before, he also slammed at 'terror baying at India's door' in response to the death of a child in Jammu and Kashmir.

Current pattern of Islamisation: Extremists & radicals wage war & expansionist activities based on their interpretations of the faith, while moderates & liberals defend the faith based on their interpretations.

Once objectives met, the extremists murder the moderates. 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/azczkobdjO — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 15, 2021

Having just about almost consumed #Afghanistan, the scourge of radical #Islam inspired #terror continues to bay at #India’s door in #Kashmir. Another innocent little life lost today. Make no mistake, no matter how insidious, the battle for India’s soul is on.

Om Shanti. https://t.co/JtcFkb8apd — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 13, 2021

Former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah too hit out at Biden over the US withdrawal of its troops and added, 'this wasn’t the way to leave.' He wrote that former President Donald Trump was not at fault, and that it was Biden who set the final date and 'created a vaccuum'.

Biden, meanwhile, defended his hasty withdrawal by stating that they could not predict the fall of the government and blamed the Afghan troops for not fighting for the country despite USA spending trillions of dollars on equipping them.

"I am President of the US and the buck stops with me. I am saddened by the facts the world now faces, but that the decision was the correct one for America. Our mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to have been nation-building", he said.

"Our only interest was preventing any attacks on our homeland", said Biden.

"Afghanistan's President fled the country. There is no chance that we send the US for one year or five years or 12 more years. Americans cannot and should not deserve to die", the leader added.

