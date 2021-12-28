On Ahan Shetty's B'day, Girlfriend Tania Shroff Drops Goofy Stills Of The Actor; See

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty clocked in his birthday and it is a father special one as he celebrates after venturing into Bollywood. His family, fellow celebrities and friends penned heartfelt wishes for him. Adding to the trail of adulation the Tadap actor is receiving, his girlfriend Tania Shroff posted gorgeous glimpses of the duo from some of their getaways. From selfies in the aircraft to polaroid shots of the duo cosying up, Tania's birthday tribute is all things love.

Ahan also received abundant love from his sister Athiya Shetty and Suneil Shetty, who claimed that his son is his "biggest joy, greatest pride" and most of all, his love. Sending him blessings for his future ventures, Suneil wrote, "I wish you love, luck, adventure as you embark on your exciting new journey."

Ahan Shetty receives a special birthday wish from girlfriend Tania Shroff

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, December 28, Tania shared some of the couple's best memories, starting with raising a toast on the occasion. The duo could be seen posing amid their beach vacation and getaways, while one picture showcased Tania planting a kiss on Ahan's cheek. With the pictures, she wrote, "Happy Birthday", with a heart emoticon. Take a look.

Ahead of his film Tadap's release, Tania penned another heartfelt note for Ahan and lauded his dedication and effort for the debut venture. "No one will know how much dedication and effort you have put in but I’ve been lucky enough to have a front row seat. You have exceeded all expectations and still remained true to yourself. The passion you put into your work is inspiring but what’s more impressive is the way you continue to support and protect the people you love. I love you till the very end, here to take on every obstacle with you. Never change.", she wrote. Responding to the post, Ahan wrote," I love you".

Ahan starred alongside Tara Sutaria in the romantic action drama Tadap, which revolved around Ishana and Ramisa's intense love story. Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film came as the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. It came out in theatres earlier this month on December 3.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TANIA_SHROFF)