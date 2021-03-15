On Alia Bhatt's 28th Birthday, Know About Her Family Background And Roots

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turned 28 today on March 15, 2021. The actor has had a portfolio of hits in her career including films like 2 States, the Dulhania series, Raazi, Student of the Year, Gully Boy and many more. On Alia Bhatt's birthday, here is a look at her family background that traces her roots back to Kashmiri, German, Shia, and Gujarati communities as well.

Alia Bhatt's family background

Alia Bhatt belongs to the Bhatt family, which is a well-known name in Bollywood. The patriarch of the family, Nanabhai Bhatt was a Hindu Nagar brahmin from Porbander in the Kathiawad region of Gujarat. Nanabhai Bhatt was a well known Indian film director and producer in Bollywood as well as Gujarati cinema. He is credited for films like Mr X (1957), Zimbo Comes to Town (1960), Lal Qila (1960) and the blockbuster film Kangan (1959). His first film Muqabla in 1942 was the first to feature the twin concept in the Indian cinema according to a Hindustan Times report. But while Nanabhai was married to another woman, he had a long relationship with Shirin Mohammad Ali, who is Alia's father's biological mother. Shirin was reportedly a Shia. Meanwhile, Shirin's sister Meherbhano Mohammad Ali who was known as Purnima was a successful film actor between the 1940s-50s and is the grandmother of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi.

Soni Razdan's family

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan's mother is a German named Gertrude Hoelze, while her father, Narendra Nath Razdan, belongs to the Kashmiri Pandit community and is an accomplished violin player. Alia Bhatt's mother was born and raised in Birmingham, UK, after which she came to India in her later life, thus holding British citizenship. Alia Bhatt too holds British citizenship. Both Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt often share pictures with their maternal grandparents. Take a look at few pics of Soni Razdan's father and mother.

On Alia Bhatt's birthday, director SS Rajamouli dropped the first look poster of Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film, RRR. The filmmaker is all set to bring back the grandeur of his last film Baahubali in his upcoming multi-starrer film RRR. The film will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR playing the role of freedom fighters. The movie will release on October 13, 2021.