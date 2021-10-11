On Amitabh Bachchan's 79th B'day, Navya Naveli Nanda Wishes Her 'Nana' With Throwback Pics

As the megastar Amitabh Bachchan ringed in his 79th birthday on Monday, October 11, his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda wished her 'Nana' with a couple of sweet and beautiful throwback pictures. She took to Instagram and posted pictures with her grandfather from her childhood days.

In the pictures, we get a glimpse of young Navya and her brother Agastya sitting on the laps of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan respectively. They can be seen flashing their bright smiles as Big B and Agastya don goofy-looking black sunglasses. Sharing this picture, Navya wrote, “happy birthday नाना” followed by a white heart emoji. The other picture, shows Amitabh standing beside Navya, as she plays the piano.

Navya is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda. The young woman has taken a different path from her family as she is gearing up to join her father's business. Being an entrepreneur by profession, Navya had revealed in an interview with Vogue India that she will be taking her family business forward by choosing a corporate line of work. Navya Naveli Nanda is also a co-founder of a healthcare clinic.

However, Navya is quite active on social media. and enjoys the limelight. She has a huge fan following on Instagram, and often shares glimpses of her life, along with some sweet moments with her family.

Amitabh Bachchan showers love on granddaughter Navya

Showering love on his granddaughter Navya, recently Amitabh Bachchan has shared a lovely video of Navya where she is playing the piano. Whilst sharing the video, Amitabh Bachchan penned a heartwarming note for the granddaughter mentioning how much he admires her and feels pride for her. In the post, he also said that Navya is self-taught and playing the piano through memory.

In the caption, he wrote, “the admiration and pride of a Grandfather towards his Granddaughter, Navya Naveli .. self taught, playing through memory .. digitally graduated, started her own business, works and constructs platforms for deprived women, apprentices on management for Father’s family business .. and sorts out all my mobile computer glitches !! Love you my dearest. Who says daughters are not an asset to the family !!!”

