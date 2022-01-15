On Army Day, Sunny Deol Shares Throwback Video From 'Border' As Tribute To Bravehearts

As India celebrates its 74th Indian Army Day today, January 15, this day is marked as a tribute to those soldiers who have selflessly served or are serving the nation. Every year on this day, national heroes including veterans who fight for the country in difficult conditions, are honoured for their valour and are felicitated for their sacrifices. The day is also celebrated in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa's taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on January 15, 1949.

As the entire country is immersed in a patriotic mood, a lot of celebrities from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles and paid tribute to the brave hearts. Joining the list is actor Sunny Deol who shared a throwback video from 1997's war film Border.

Sunny Deol's tribute to the soldiers

Recently, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip from the film Border, and the actor penned a heartfelt note in memory of the bravehearts.

The Ghayal actor wrote, "Let's take some time to remember & salute the Bravehearts who lay down their lives for us in the line of defence. Respect to those who are deployed to defend our motherland. A class of extraordinary men & women for whom the country comes FIRST, Always and every time!#JaiHind!#ArmyDay #IndianArmy #reelsinstagram #ReelsIndia."

About the war drama film Border

Directed by JP Dutta, the 1997 war film Border turns out to be one of the most significant movies in Sunny Deol's career. In the movie, Sunny essayed the role of an Indian army officer, and the character was based on a real-life hero — Brigadier Kuldip Chandpuri. Brig. Chandpuri was the main key in the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sunny Deol's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sunny Deol recently began filming for Gadar 2 which is a sequel to the original film with the same title. The film will star Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprising their roles. Sunny was last seen in 2019's action-thriller film Blank.

Image: Instagram/@iamsunnydeol