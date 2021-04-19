On Arshad Warsi’s Birthday, Madhuri Dixit Pens Special Wish With Reference To Their Films

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit's Instagram story recently featured a sweet post on the occasion of Arshad Warsi’s birthday. Madhuri's post had quirky references to the movies that the duo was seen together in. Take a look at Madhuri Dixit's post on the occasion of Arshad Warsi’s birthday.

Madhuri Dixit wishes Arshad Warsi on his birthday

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is celebrating his 53rd birthday today, on 19th April. The actor was wished by his Total Dhamaal co-star Madhuri Dixit on his birthday. The duo was seen together on-screen twice - once in the black comedy thriller Dedh Ishqiya and next in the comedy movie Total Dhamaal. The actress shared a picture of the duo on her Insta story and wrote " Wishing you a total dhamaal birthday Arshad Warsi filled with loads of Ishqiya not just dedh. Happy Birthday".

Latest update on Arshad Warsi's films

Arshad Warsi was recently seen in the crime thriller Durgamati, which was a Hindi remake of the Telugu-Tamil movie Bhaagamathie. The movie featured Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role opposite Arshad. The actor will next be seen in the action-comedy Bachchan Pandey directed by Farhad Samji. The movie will also feature actors like Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles alongside Arshad. The movie is all set to release on 26th February 2022.

A quick look at Arshad Warsi's films

The actor gained widespread popularity for his role as Circuit in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. This role also made him the recipient of many awards and nominations. He made his debut with the 1996 movie Tere Mere Sapne, and was later seen in many movies like Hero Hindustani, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet. Some of his popular roles include his role of Lucky in the movie Hulchul, which also featured Kareena Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna. His role in the crime drama Sehar as a police officer gained him critical acclaim. Warsi was then seen in the romantic comedy Salaam Namaste opposite Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. A few of Arshad Warsi's films include Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, the Golmaal franchise, Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, Dhamaal, Ishqiya and Jolly LLB.

Source: Arshad Warsi and Madhuri Dixit's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.