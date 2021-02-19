On Beena Banerjee's B'day, A Look At The Actor's Finest Roles From Koi Mil Gaya To Baabul

Veteran actor Beena Banerjee has turned a year older on Friday, February 2021. In her career, the actor has portrayed distinct roles across Bengali, Hindi and television industry. Now, as the actor celebrates her 78th birthday, here’s taking a quick look at a few movies of the actor. Check out the list below:

Beena Banerjee’s movies

Koi…Mil Gaya

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Koi…Mil Gaya is an Indian sci-fi drama revolving around the life of Rohit, a youth with a mental disability. He befriends Nisha and comes across an alien, however when the police learn about the extra-territorial being, they try to capture it. Rohit along with Nisha and his friends protect the alien and sent him safely to his world. In the film, Beena Banerjee essays the role of Indu Malhotra aka Nisha’s mother, who is against her relationship with Rohit.

Karwaan

Starring Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, Karwaan is a 2018 road comedy-drama film. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan revolves around the life of Avinash and his friend Shaukat who decide to take a trip to Kochi to give back the wrong corpse deliver to them. Beena Banerjee plays the role of Tahira’s mother aka the wrong corpse which was delivered to someone else.

Khuda Kasam

In this 2010 released movie, Beena Banerjee essays the role of Shanti. Helmed by KC Bokadia, Khuda Kasam revolves around the life of CBI officer Neetu Singh who is framed for the assassination of a CM. She attempts to solve the mystery with the help of a man who is sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari

Featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Main Khiladi Tu Anari is a 1994 action-comedy film directed by Sameer Malkan. The premise of the film revolves around the life of Inspector Karan who is on a quest to avenge the murder of his elder brother. Unfortunately, he must deal with Deepak, an actor who wishes to add realism to his performance by watching him. Main Khiladi Tu Anari sees Beena Banerjee essaying the role of Akshay Kumar’s mother.

Baabul

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Baabul is a 2006 drama film featuring an ensemble cast. The story of the movie revolves around the life of Balraj who after his son’s death is trying to convince his daughter-in-law to marry her childhood friend. Balraj’s decision of getting a widow married again isn’t supported by his elder conservative brother Balwant. Beena is seen as Balwant’s wife in the film.

Few other films of Beena Banerjee

Baaghi: A Rebel for Love

Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin

Chandni

Hum Intezaar Karenge

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

