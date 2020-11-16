On birthday, Aaradhya Bachchan's performance of devotional song showered with love

Wishes poured in for Aaradhya Bachchan as she celebrated her ninth birthday on Monday. The little one, considered among the well-known kids of the film industry, received wishes not just from fans of the Bachchan family, but also from other celebrities. Another highlight of her birthday was a video of Aaradhya performing a devotional song on the occasion of Diwali over the weekend.

Aaradhya Bachchan performs devotional song for Diwali

Shared by a handle named Bewitching Bachchans, Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the video of Aaradhya’s performance. Dressed in a light pink dress, the birthday girl was seen singing a bhajan with the words 'Jai Siya Ram' in praise of Lord Ram and Sita. Apart from singing in a pleasant voice with energy, she is also performing gestures during bhajans, like clapping and banging of musical instruments.

The video also features animated visuals of Lord Ram and Sita, and had a soothing background music.

Aaradhya was showered with love for her post, with netizens calling her rendition ‘beautiful’, ‘amazing’, while also praising her voice.

Among the others to wish Aaradhya on her birthday was Sikandar Kher. The actor dropped an unseen picture of hers with her sharing a light-hearted moment with her father Abhishek Bachchan.

Previously, Aaradhya’s videos from her performances at her school annual day functions have also gone viral

Wishes for Aaradhya Bachchan

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had also conveyed his greetings to his granddaughter with a beautiful collage of pictures from every year since her birth.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also celebrated her birthday earlier this month. The actor had posted stunning selfies with her daughter then, calling her an ‘angel’ while conveying her gratitude to the fans for the wishes.

