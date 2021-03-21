On birthday, Rani Mukerji gives treat to fans, announces 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Quick links:
There was good news for Rani Mukerji fans on her birthday on Sunday. The actor, who turned 43, announced that she will star in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. She called the announcement as 'special' and that it was one of the most 'significant films' of her over-two-decade career, that started with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.
The makers termed the movie as the journey of a mother's battle aginst 'an entire country.'
"I started my career with ''Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat'', which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I''m announcing a film that is also centered around a woman''s resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country," Rani said in a statement.
"Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway'' is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long time and I immediately decided to do this special film," she added.
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is being directed by Ashima Chibber, known for helming the Mere Dad Ki Maruti, which was a production of her husband Aditya Chopra.
The movie will be her first movie outside her family banner, Yash Raj Films, in eight years after Bombay Talkies. Her last three films had been for YRF, Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2.
The movie is being backed by Zee Studios and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, who she knows since her breakthrough movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, on which he was an assistant director and even made a cameo.
"I am happy that Zee Studios has collaborated with them on this powerful script. To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to, whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over," she added.
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is set to go on floors soon and is in the pre-production stage,
Among the other films in Rani Mukerji's kitty include Bunty Aur Babli 2, where she stars alongside Saif Ali Khan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari.
