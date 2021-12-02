Last Updated:

On Boman Irani's 61st B'day, See How '3 Idiots' Star Brought Joy To Patients Amid Pandemic

As Boman Irani turned 61 on Thursday, December 2, here's looking at the time when the '3 Idiots' star brought smiles to the patients battling against COVID.

Boman Irani turns another year older on Thursday. The actor is known for his convincing acting performances for the past two decades. However, that is not all, there are various sides to the talented artist, one is his kind persona. 

On his 61st birthday, here's looking at one of Boman's gestures at the time of COVID-19. The Munnabhai MBBS star used to make video calls to healthcare workers and the patients at the peak of the pandemic. His initiative brought smiles and boosted the spirits of those who battling and worrying during the COVID pandemic.

Boman Irani wins hearts with his kind gesture 

Around October last year, the news of Boman Irani's gesture for healthcare workers and patients had surfaced. The actor, in an interview with Hindustan Times, had then opened up on what inspired his thoughts then. He stated that it had all started with his video call to thank hospital staff, who had aided his friend's recovery, after which they sent a video to thank him.

He had then shared that he had developed a bond with the doctors and expressed his gratitude to their spouses for helping them serve the society on a daily basis, while putting themselves 'on the line.'

Later, Boman started making video calls to the patients as well, one of them being a grandfather and a child, another being a new mother, who were all hospitalised, and left with a smile on their faces with the actor's calls.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

He stated that at the time of the pandemic, it was important to keep people's spirits up and encourage the healthcare workers like nurses and doctors. Not just the healthcare workers, he started similarly speaking to security staff and their families, and it would cheer them up. He also said that it was important to make them feel wanted and appreciated.  

Boman had even got emotional at a miraculous recovery of a 24-year-old woman after a hand transplant surgery. He gave his blessings to the patient at a screenwriters session, while praising the doctors and nurses. 

A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

Meanwhile, Boman celebrated his birthday with his family in Punjab, where they visited the Golden Temple and prayed. On the professional front, he will next star in 83 in the role of a commentator.

