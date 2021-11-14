On Children's Day, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher & Other B-town Celebs Extend Wishes

Children's Day, a day to mark the innocence of the little ones, memories of one's childhood and the relationship with one's own children, is being marked by India on Sunday. Children's Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known for his love for children. As netizens shared memories of their childhood, and spoke of some of the reasons why that phase was memorable, even the celebrities of the film industry joined in.

Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sanjana Sanghi, Arjun Rampal and Soha Ali Khan celebrated the day on Instagram. Right from sharing quotes or photos of their children, there were different kinds of reaction to the day as well as messages. Here's what celebrities of the film industry wrote on the occasion of Children's Day.

Bollywood marks Children's Day in style

Anushka Sharma shared a quote from Peter Pan, asking if there was any reason to grow up. The actor gave a shoutout to the child in one who survived.

Anupam Kher made a compilation of the heartwarming moments he had enjoyed with children over the years. In the video, he took a group of children to a fruit stall, and their joys knew no bounds on seeing watermelons. In another, he became a santa claus of sorts, bringing a bag full of gifts. Right from sharing laughs with him, holding their hands and walking and posing for pictures with them, there were some sweet moments as the veteran actor sang the iconic track Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai in the background.

He wrote that the laughter of children remind one of how one used to be.

Soha Ali Khan shared a collage of husband Kunal Kemmu goofing around with their daughter Inaaya, making funny faces with her and eventually dozing off with her in his arms. She called it 'many faces of childhood.'

Sanjana Sanghi visited some children as a part of her association with an NGO, and dedicated the day to kids who had risen above their challenges of COVID-19 and remained focused to their purpose, dreams and goals.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor dropped a snap of daughter Misha and called children as the 'light of our lives'. She quipped that one day Misha will know true patience when she will be sleepy and the lights are turned on.

Ishaan Khatter dropped the same picture to wish his 'cherubs and kiddies everywhere' and urged all to 'dream big.'

Arjun Rampal posted pictures of his three children, Mahikaa, Myra and Arik and hoped the child in one lived forever, sharing how they had made him so. The actor called them 'god's gift.'