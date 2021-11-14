On Children's Day, Kareena Kapoor Urges Followers To 'reimagine' Education That Is Safe

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14, on the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram account on the occasion and gave an important message to her fans and followers.

She shed light on how education has been disrupted for children in India in the wake of the pandemic. She also urged her followers, in association with UNICEF India, to 'reimagine education', so every child has a 'safe, inclusive and flexible' education when they are set back to school.

Kareena Kapoor has a special message for her followers on Children's Day

Kareena Kapoor is the celebrity advocate for UNICEF India and on the occasion of Children's Day, she had an important message for her fans and followers. The actor mentioned that 'learning and education for every child' is something she holds dear to her heart. She has a message to give people, now that schools in various parts of the country are re-opening. She mentioned that although some children are going back to school, there are also some who have not been able to access remote learning during the pandemic. She emphasised that these little ones may have forgotten what they learnt at school before the virus took over the world.

Kapoor mentioned that children must be given 'safe and protective environment' as they get back to learning and studying in schools. She urged her fans to 'reimagine education that is safe, inclusive and flexible.' She also stated that it was important to send children back to school while keeping in mind 'COVID appropriate behaviour', which includes washing hands, maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask.

Like Kareena Kapoor appealed to fans for a better life for children on the education front, other actors including Bhumi Pednekar urged her followers to leave a better and more habitable planet behind for these children, who are celebrated on November 14. She wrote, "Clean air, water, nutritious food and a green planet is their right. Our actions are stripping them away from their childhood. They should be attending school, playing in the open. Not be home in various lockdowns caused by disease outbreaks and toxic levels of pollution. Let's promise to make this world green again."

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN