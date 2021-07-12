Last Updated:

On Dara Singh's Death Anniversary, Son Vindu Pays Heartfelt Tribute; Others Join In

On Dara Singh's death anniversary, celebs like South Indian actor Siddharth and singer Anup Jalota remembered the late and paid their humble tribute

Dara Singh

IMAGE: ANUP JALOTA AND VINDU SINGH'S TWITTER


On Dara Singh's death anniversary several celebrities paid their heartfelt tribute to the late actor. The veteran actor passed away on July 12, 2012. South Indian actor Siddharth and singer Anup Jalota took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the late actor. Dara Singh's son Vindu Dara Singh also remembered his father on his 9th death anniversary.

Celebs remember Dara Singh on his 9th death anniversary

Dara Singh was a professional wrestler, actor, and politician. He started acting in 1952 and was the first sportsman to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha (upper house) of India. Dara Singh passed away on July 12, 2012, after having a heart attack. On his 9th death anniversary, his son Vindu Dara Singh took to his Twitter and remembered his father. Vindu in his post wrote, "Humbled by the love from you all for #DaraSingh Ji! A great dad! A simple man proud of his motherland Indian who made it proud too! No ego; no arrogance. Only the spirit of love, hard work, and simplicity. A simple farmer loved by all and not spoilt by name & fame!."

South Indian actor Siddharth also took to his Twitter and paid tribute to the late actor. In his post, he wrote "This is how real strong men in cinema used to look back in the day. Today you see exaggerated fantasies that look nothing like what a body should. And achieved with steroids and growth hormones to boot. Remembering real #DaraSingh. Work out. Don't sell out. #BodyImage #Reality."

Replying to Vindu Singh's post, singer Anup Jalota also paid his tribute to the late actor and wrote "Humble tribute on the death anniversary of Rustom-e-Hind and film actor Shri #DaraSingh Ji, who enliven the character of Hanuman Ji in Ramayana."

Dara Singh was best known for portraying the role of Lord Hanuman in the television adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayan. He acted in numerous films, such as Veer Bheem Sen and Ramayan, and also in other television serials. The veteran actor was last seen on screen in the Hindi movie Jab We Met and Punjabi movie Dil Apna Punjabi.

IMAGE: ANUP JALOTA AND SIDDHARTH'S TWITTER

