On Darsheel Safary's Birthday, Checkout His Then And Now Pictures To Witness His Evolution

Film and television actor Darsheel Safary, who kickstarted his acting career as a child artist in Aamir Khan's cult film Taare Zameen Par, rings in his 24th birthday today, i.e. March 9, 2021. After marking his debut in Bollywood with the 2007 film as a dyslexic Ishaan Awasthi, Darsheel starred in a couple of films and television shows. However, his evolution over the years, in terms of his appearance, has always been the talk of the town. Thus, on the occasion of Darsheel Safary's birthday, here's taking you through Darsheel Safary's then and now pics.

Darsheel Safary's photos that showcase his evolution after playing 'Ishaan Awasthi'

Darsheel Safary was adored by millions after his debut performance in the Aamir Khan directorial Taare Zameen Par, which released back in 2007. Now, almost after 14 years of his debut as an actor, he has made a couple of big-screen as well as small-screen appearances. He has starred in movies, television shows, short films, web series, as well as a music video too. However, fourteen years down the line, his portrayal of Ishaan Awasthi still remains iconic for his fans and cinephiles across the country.

For his debut film in Bollywood, Darsheel also went on to win several awards including the Filmfare Critics Award, Zee Cine Award, Star Screen Awards and the prestigious V.Shantaram Award. Although Ishaan's physical transformation over the years has been drastic, netizens still remember him as the 8-year-old Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par. Hence, take a look at his physical transformation from Taare Zameen Par'ss Ishaan to Sharan from Butterflies Season 2:

Check out Darsheel Safary's old photos below:

(Image credit: @moviemomento Instagram)

(Image credit: @dsafary Instagram)

(Image credit: @darsheel_ian Instagram)

Check out Darsheel Safary's latest photos below:

(Image credit: @dsafary Instagram)

(Image credit: @dsafary Instagram)

(Image credit: @dsafary Instagram)

Meanwhile, during his recent interview with Hindustan Times, when asked about his birthday, Darsheel Safary said that the excitement for birthdays changes with age for him. Elaborating further on the same, he shared how earlier he would be excited but later he started taking it one year at a time. He also revealed comparing himself to last year to see how far he has come and said that it keeps him grounded. Darsheel concluded his statement by saying his birthday is all about introspection.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.