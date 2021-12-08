On Dharmendra's B'day; Sunny, Bobby & Esha Deol Extend Wishes To Their 'papa The Legend'

On the occasion of the legendary star, Dharmendra's birthday, three of his kids namely Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol penned beautiful birthday wishes for him and shared memorable pictures of them on social media.

Fans were excited to see Dharmendra's unseen pictures with his kids and they even extended tons of love and w3ishes to the actor on his birthday.

Dharmendra's kids extend birthday wishes to him

Sunny Deol recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures of himself with his father, Dharmendra, in which they can be seen posing for the camera with a vibrant smile on their faces. In the caption, he wished his father a happy birthday and expressed his love for him. He wrote, "Happy Birthday PAPA love you." (sic) Many fans took to the comments section and dropped in birthday wishes for Dharmendra while many others praised how the father-son duo looked amazing together in the pictures. Some also praised how Dharmendra looked charming and handsome.

On the other hand, Esha Deol also took to her official Instagram handle and posted two pictures in which she can be seen wearing a red dress while her father can be seen sitting beside her sporting a black jacket and a cap. On the birthday note, she wished her father a happy birthday and a healthy life ahead. The caption read, "Happy birthday papa be happy,healthy,strong & fit I love you Stay blessed U are our strength" (sic).

Even Bobby Deol wished his father on his birthday by posting a cool pic of them together in which his father can be seen wearing a cool striped shirt. In the caption, Bobby Deol called his father a legend and mentioned how much he loved him. the caption read, "My papa the legend Wish you love from the bottom of my heart So blessed to be your son" (sic).

Many celebrities and fans took to the comments section and expressed their love for the iconic movie superstar on his birthday. Many artists namely Abhishek Bachchan, Dharshan Kumar, Rahul Dev, Chunky Panday and others dropped in birthday wishes while Dharmendra also responded to it with a thank you note. Take a look-

Image: Twitter/@aapkadharam/Instagram/@iamsunnydeol/@eshadeol/@iambobbydeol