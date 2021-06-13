On Disha Patani's Birthday, Rumoured BF Tiger Shares Rare Pictures With 'villain'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have kept the mystery alive over their alleged relationship for close to five years now. Though the actor duo is often spotted together while stepping out, they have avoided confirming their relationship and have refrained from posting pictures together too. However, on Disha Patani’s birthday on Sunday, Tiger posted rare posts with her to convey his greeting to his Baaghi 2 co-star.

Tiger Shroff’s post for Disha Patani on her birthday

While Tiger is known for his flexibility in stunts and dance, the actor proved that even Disha was not too far behind. The former posted a video with the birthday girl where the duo could be seen performing waves through their arms and legs, one after the other. After the impressive flexibility, there were also seen breaking into a couple dance.

The Heropanti star called Disha a ‘villain’ while conveying his greetings. His reference was to the Ek Villain Returns, where Disha is one of the actors.

Tiger later also shared a snap with the Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai star as they spent the special day together. They were joined by the former’s sister Krishna, who too is known to be close to Disha. Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff too conveyed her birthday wish to Disha.

Tiger and Disha very rarely post pictures with each other, and even when they set out for holidays to destinations like Maldives and others, they post individual posts rather than together.

The rumoured couple was in the news for the wrong reasons recently, when they were booked for stepping out amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

On the professional front, Disha recently starred in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. She also has films like KTina and Ek Villain Returns in her kitty.

Tiger is working on the movie Heropanti 2 at the moment. He has also announced another action movie Ganapath: Part 1.

