On Disha Salian Case, Nitesh Rane Reveals Why He Waited; Curious About CBI's 'first' Move

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitesh Rane claimed that there was an atmosphere of fear, prompting his decision to come forward and make public the information he had about the Disha Salian case. The Maharashtra MLA claimed that people were being threatened or ‘killed’ amid the links of the case with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He also felt even the CBI probe was not going in the ‘right direction’, as Disha’s fiance Rohan Rai had not been called, but her employer Bunty Sajdeh had been summoned for questioning.

Nitesh Rane on Disha Salian-Sushant Singh Rajput case

Speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Sunday Debate, Rane stated, “In the entire case, right after Mumbai Police probed and then CBI intervened. Even when CBI was investigating the case, there have been a lot of threats for everyone directly or indirectly associated with the case, for example, the ambulance driver or other people who took the body."

"I was observing why isn’t the case going in the right direction? You have to first trust the CBI because they are the top agency, so are they making the move? I was very curious when Bunty Sajdeh was called and not Rohan Rai as the first person in the Disha Salian case, because he was present in the house when all this happened," he asked. He also stated, "When I saw that there is an environment of fear, that people are thinking twice, either they are disappearing or given death threats or being killed, I decided to come out and speak so that Rohan or other people will get confidence to fight the system."

"Arnab, you have come and fought the system. I don’t care what Maharashtra government thinks or Uddhav Thackeray thinks, they are not even in consideration," Rane said.

"But this environment of fear needs to go. Rohan needs to come out and speak and go to CBI. People like us and your channel are there to give justice to Sushant and Disha” the MLA continued.

Rane has made numerous other big claims about the Disha case in the past few days. He had claimed that Disha had called 100 before her death, while questioning the lack of calls for four hours before her death in her call data records. Rane also stated that Rohan Rai came down 25 minutes after Disha’s fall from the building, wondering where he was till then.

Rane claimed that Disha had called Sushant about misbehaviour with her at a party, after which he informed Rhea Chakraborty, who informed another person, after which a person was sent to Disha’s home.

Rane has also written to Home Minister Amit Shah to provide protection to Rohan Rai amid information that he has been shifting locations, from Mangaluru to Nagpur.

