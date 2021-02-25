On Divya Bharti's 47th Birth Anniversary, Read 5 Lesser-known Facts About The Actress

Indian actress, Divya Bharti, who rose to fame in the early 90s has predominantly worked in Hindi and Telugu-language films. She started her film career with Telugu-language film Bobbili Raja in 1990 at the age of 16 opposite Venkatesh. Later, she made her Bollywood debut with Vishwatama in 1992 co-starring Sunny Deol. Today, on Divya Bharti's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about her.

Lesser known facts about Divya Bharti

The Deewana actress lost her life on April 5, 1993, by falling off her fifth-floor apartment's balcony in Mumbai. Had the actress been alive, she would have turned 47 today. On the late Indian actress Divya Bharti's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about her.

Unbroken record

Although Divya's Bollywood career started in 1992, she acted in 14 Hindi films from the year 1992 to 1993. This newcomer record remains unbroken in Bollywood. Divya Bharti's movie list includes Deewana (1992), Dil Ka Kya Kasoor (1992), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992), Dil Aashna Hai (1992), Geet (1992), and Rang (1993). Reportedly, she was the first choice of Aditya Chopra for the lead character 'Simran' in the 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Photo Source: A still from the movie Rang

Marriage Life

During the shooting for Shola aur Shabnam, Bharti met filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and the couple tied the knot on May 10, 1992. They allegedly got married in a private ceremony held at Nadiadwala's residence in Versova, Mumbai. Later, the actress also converted to Islam and changed her name to Sana Nadiadwala.

Divya Bharti's demise

Although the Andolan actress died by fall from her apartment in Mumbai, her fans had refused to believe in the accident. Reportedly, she was breathing while reaching the ground and was immediately taken to a hospital. On her arrival, she was declared dead due to fatal head injuries.

Last performance

Bharti was last seen in J.P. Dutta's direction Kshatriya (1993) opposite Sunny Deol. The film was released one weak before Divya Bharti's death. Divya Bharti's movies Rang directed by Talat Jani and Shatranj directed by Aziz Sejawal were both released posthumously in 1993.

A movie based on Divya's life

Reportedly, a biopic was being made on the tragic demise of late actress Divya Bharti. The script was allegedly finalised and the film reached its pre-production stage and the filmmaker was looking for a young actress somewhat identical to Divya. However, the movie got shelved due to some undue circumstances.

Image Source: A still from the movie Rang

