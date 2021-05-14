Last Updated:

On Eid, Virat Kohli, Kangana Ranaut, Others Convey Wishes; COVID-related Messages Shared

On Eid, Virat Kohli, Kangana Ranaut and other stars of the film industry conveyed their wishes and shared COVID-related messages on social media.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Eid-ul-Fitr, Virat Kohli, Kangana Ranaut

Image: PTI, Kangana Ranaut, Emraan Hashmi, Sushmita Sen/Instagram


A message of positivity, happiness and hope spread across the nation as Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated amid the challenging battle against COVID-19. Even celebrities related to the film industry extended their greetings to their fans and well-wishers. Many of them wished good health amid the pandemic while stressing the importance of the ‘stay home, stay safe’ message. 

Celebs convey Eid greetings 

Actors Kangana Ranaut, Dharmendra, Raj Babbar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Disha Patani, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonam K Ahuja, Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Keerthy Suresh, director Subhash Ghai, and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli were among those who took to their social media handles to convey the festive greetings. 

Calling the current situation as ‘unprecedented times’, celebrities urged citizens to ‘mask on’ and be safe, hoping for 'happier times’, filled with 'good health, healing’ for the world over. They wished love, peace, prosperity and joy for their fans, while gratitude for prayers for them and contribution to humanity with Zakat, were also acknowledged. 

READ | President extends Eid greetings, urges all to follow Covid-19 guidelines

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Meanwhile, leaders of the nation too wished the citizens on Eid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for everyone’s good health and well-being. Acknowledging the collective efforts, he hoped for an end to the pandemic, and work towards further human welfare.

READ | Virus restrictions in place for Bosnia Eid prayers


President Ram Nath Kovind termed the festival as an occasion to ‘strengthen the spirit of fraternity while urging readers to  ‘rededicate’ to the service of humanity. The leader urged all to follow all guidelines to deal with COVID-19 and work for the welfare of the society and nation. 

READ | For Muslims in America, Eid al-Fitr comes as pandemic eases

 

READ | Eid-ul-Fitr ushers renewed 'peace & harmony' on LOC as old traditions are revived

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT