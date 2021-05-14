On Eid, Virat Kohli, Kangana Ranaut, Others Convey Wishes; COVID-related Messages Shared

Quick links:
A message of positivity, happiness and hope spread across the nation as Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated amid the challenging battle against COVID-19. Even celebrities related to the film industry extended their greetings to their fans and well-wishers. Many of them wished good health amid the pandemic while stressing the importance of the ‘stay home, stay safe’ message.
Actors Kangana Ranaut, Dharmendra, Raj Babbar, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Disha Patani, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonam K Ahuja, Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Keerthy Suresh, director Subhash Ghai, and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli were among those who took to their social media handles to convey the festive greetings.
Calling the current situation as ‘unprecedented times’, celebrities urged citizens to ‘mask on’ and be safe, hoping for 'happier times’, filled with 'good health, healing’ for the world over. They wished love, peace, prosperity and joy for their fans, while gratitude for prayers for them and contribution to humanity with Zakat, were also acknowledged.
In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe. 🌙— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 13, 2021
Eid Mubarak! May Almighty grant us all our prayers, filling our lives with joy, peace,happiness & prosperity always.🙏 pic.twitter.com/hsXeu46QRM— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 14, 2021
Chand Mubarak !! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/BlSuFzmmas— Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) May 13, 2021
सभी हमवतनों की सेहत-सलामती की दुआओं के साथ #ईद_उल_फ़ितर की दिली मुबारकबाद। बीते कुछ दिनों के दर्द की दास्तां के बाद ये ईद - अंधेरे के बाद रोशनी का पैग़ाम है।— Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) May 13, 2021
May you & your family be blessed by the grace of the Almighty. May #Eid mark the beginning of happier times once again. pic.twitter.com/7zOeXWWddW
Eid Mubarak 🤗❤️😇— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) May 13, 2021
ThankU so much, for including all of us in your prayers while fasting!! N for helping humanity thru these difficult times with D graceful contribution of your Zakat.🙏
May this auspicious day usher in better times, filled with healing, good health & peace!!🤗 pic.twitter.com/YYozQCLtRU
Eid mubarak. 🙏🏽#StayHomeStaySafe #MaskOn pic.twitter.com/noJydzgyIw— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 13, 2021
Eid Mubarak— Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) May 13, 2021
For the unity peace n welfare
Of India
N human health world over. 🙏🏽
With love all over
Stay blessed stay healthy. 🌸👍
SG🙏
@Whistling_Woods
@MuktaArtsLtd pic.twitter.com/1wpO3gVaoY
May 14, 2021
Wishing everyone Eid Mubarak 🌙— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) May 13, 2021
Stay safe, stay home! 🏡#EidMubarak #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/TOorEYQ54e
Meanwhile, leaders of the nation too wished the citizens on Eid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for everyone’s good health and well-being. Acknowledging the collective efforts, he hoped for an end to the pandemic, and work towards further human welfare.
Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Praying for everyone’s good health and well-being. Powered by our collective efforts, may we overcome the global pandemic and work towards furthering human welfare.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2021
Eid Mubarak!
President Ram Nath Kovind termed the festival as an occasion to ‘strengthen the spirit of fraternity while urging readers to ‘rededicate’ to the service of humanity. The leader urged all to follow all guidelines to deal with COVID-19 and work for the welfare of the society and nation.
Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens! This festival is an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity & rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity. Let us resolve to deal with Covid-19 by following the guidelines and to work for the well-being of the society & the country.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 14, 2021
