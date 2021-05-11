On Emily VanCamp's Birthday, Guess Her Character Names Based On The Role Description

Emily VanCamp is a Canadian actress, known for her work in the television industry. Emily gained recognition for her role in the drama series Everwood in the year 2002. She was then seen in the series Brothers & Sisters, which ran for 5 seasons from 2007-10. The actress gained worldwide recognition for her portrayal of Sharon Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and Captain America: Civil War (2016), as well as the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). On the occasion of Emily VanCamp's birthday, take a quiz and guess the name of Emily VanCamp's character from the description of her role in the movie/series.

Emily VanCamp quiz

1. Emily VanCamp plays the role of a young girl whose father's rival's son, Andy, falls in love with her.

A. Amy Abbott from Everwood

B. Rebecca Harper from Brothers & Sisters

C. Sam Dolan from Glory Days

D. Emily Throne from Revenge

2. Emily VanCamp plays the role of the secret child of the head of the Walker family from a long-standing affair of the head. Walker family is a wealthy family who owns a food company.

A. Johanna Wilson from Dice

B. Rebecca Harper from Brothers & Sisters

C. Sam Dolan from Glory Days

D. Emily Throne from Revenge

3. Emily VanCamp plays the role of a young woman who comes to take revenge on a wealthy family because of whom her father is in jail and gets murdered.

A. Emily Throne from Revenge

B. Rebecca Harper from Brothers & Sisters

C. Nicolette Nevin from The Resident

D. Esther from Ben Hur

4. Emily VanCamp plays the role of a nurse practitioner at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

A. Emily Throne from Revenge

B. Rebecca Harper from Brothers & Sisters

C. Nicolette Nevin from The Resident

D. Esther from Ben Hur

5. Emily VanCamp plays the role of an undercover agent who goes by the name 'Kate' and pretends to be a nurse.

A. Amy Abbott from Everwood

B. Rebecca Harper from Brothers & Sisters

C. Sharon Carter / Agent 13 / Power Broker from MCU

D. Emily Throne from Revenge

6. Emily VanCamp plays the role of a 28-year-old assistant book editor and aspiring writer.

A. Alice Harvey from The Girl in the Book

B. Sharon Carter / Agent 13 / Power Broker from MCU

C. Kathleen McKay from Black Irish

D. Kate from Carriers

7. Emily VanCamp plays the role of one of the four survivors of a viral pandemic trying to stay alive among the imminent threat of becoming infected.

A. Alice Harvey from The Girl in the Book

B. Becky Sue Drummond from Radio Active

C. Kathleen McKay from Black Irish

D. Kate from Carriers

8. Emily VanCamp plays the role of a girl from a strict Irish-Catholic family who gets pregnant and is sent away to cover up the shame of unwed motherhood.

A. Kathleen McKay from Black Irish

B. Alana from Redeemer

C. Kate from Carriers

D. Jen Tyler from A Different Loyalty

Answers

1. Amy Abbott from Everwood

2. Rebecca Harper from Brothers & Sisters

3. Emily Throne from Revenge

4. Nicolette Nevin from The Resident

5. Sharon Carter / Agent 13 / Power Broker from MCU

6. Alice Harvey from The Girl in the Book

7. Kate from Carriers

8. Kathleen McKay from Black Irish

IMAGE: STILL FROM THE SHOW REVENGE

