On Emraan Hashmi's B'day, Vedhika Wishes Him 'happy Cake Day' With Still From 'The Body'

Emraan Hashmi celebrates his 42nd birthday today on March 24. As wishes were pouring for the star, his co-star Vedhika Kumar took to her Instagram handle and shared a still from their film together, wishing him on his special day. Vedhika and Emraan Hashmi starred together in the former's Bollywood debut, The Body. Sharing a still from the suspense thriller, Vedhika said, "Happy Cake Day @therealemraan ðŸŽ‚Wishing you a fabulous year".

On Emraan Hashmi's birthday, co-star Vedhika wishes 'fabulous year' ahead

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Vedhika were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Sheer stunner and mesmerizing gorgeous beauty", while another added, "My all time favorite images ". A fan comment read as "I think you poisoned that cake too (The Body)". Another fan added, "Looking good together". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Source: Vedhika's Instagram comment section

More about 'The Body'

The Body is a suspense thriller film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. Released in 2019, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika, Rishi Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead roles. This film is an official remake of the Spanish film of the same name, released in 2012. This suspense thriller was also remade unofficially as bilingual films in Kannada and Tamil. Titled Game in Kannada, it was released as Oru Melliya Kodu in the Tamil film industry.

Released on Dec 13, 2019, The Body marks the final film appearance of Rishi Kapoor before his death on April 30, 2020. The film features songs composed by Shamir Tandon, Arko and Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are penned by Arko, Kumaar, Manoj Muntashir and Sameer Anjaan. Interestingly, Emraan Hashmi's dance track, Jhalak Dikhlaja was remixed and released as Jhalak Dikhlaja Reloaded in The Body. Watch the film's trailer below.

'The Body' trailer

Peek into upcoming Emraan Hashmi's films

On the work front, Emraan was last seen in the recent release, Mumbai Saga. It also stars John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Prateik Babbar and many others. For his next, Hashmi has several films lined up. He will be seen in Chehre. The film recently rounded up its shooting schedule. Emraan also boats the cast ensemble of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ezra and Tiger 3.

Promo image source: Vedhika's Instagram

