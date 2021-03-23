On Emraan Hashmi's Birthday, Take This Quiz To Know How Well You Know The 'Murder' Actor

Emraan Hashmi’s birthday this year will mark the actor’s 42nd birthday. The actor has spent many years in the industry and has managed to make ripples with almost all of his work. He has never shied away from any role no matter how challenging it may be. Hashmi was given the title of ‘serial kisser of Bollywood’ because of his intimate onscreen romances and his films like Murder and Zeher were talking points because of their bold nature. On Emraan Hashmi’s birthday, take the quiz to see how well you know the actor.

Emraan Hashmi's quiz

1. What is Emraan Hashmi’s full name?

a. Emraan Hashmi

b. Emraan Hashmi Ali

c. Md Emraan Hashmi

d. Syed Emraan Anwar Hashmi

2. Where was Emraan Hashmi born?

a. Delhi

b. Mumbai

c. Kolkata

d. Bangalore

3. In what capacity did Emraan Hashmi work in Raaz?

a. Actor

b. Singer

c. Costume designer

d. Assistant director

4. In which year did he make his Bollywood debut?

a. 2003

b. 2004

c. 2005

d. 2006

5. Which was Emraan Hashmi’s debut film?

a. Murder

b. Zeher

c. Footpath

d. Aawarapan

6. In which year did Emraan Hashmi get married?

a. 2003

b. 2004

c. 2005

d. 2006

7. What is Emraan Hashmi’s wife’s name?

a. Parveen Shahani

b. Shahani Parveen

c. Shazia Parveen

d. Sunaina Shahani

8. How many children does Emraan Hashmi have?

a. 1

b. 2

c. 3

d. 4

9. What sickness did Ayaan Hashmi have?

a. Scoliosis

b. Polio

c. Cancer

d. Asthma

10. Apart from being an actor, what else is Emraan Hashmi recognised as?

a. Singer

b. Dancer

c. Author

d. Photographer

11. How many Filmfare nominations has Emraan Hashmi received over his career?

a. 7

b. 12

c. 0

d. 3

12. Who was his co-star in Murder?

a. Mallika Sherawat

b. Vidya Balan

c. Kangana Ranaut

d. Alia Bhatt

13. Which was Emraan Hashmi’s last film?

a. Mosagallu

b. Takht

c. Coolie No 1

d. Mumbai Saga

14. Who was Emraan Hashmi’s co-star in his most recent film?

a. John Abraham

b. Suniel Shetty

c. Varun Dhawan

d. Siddharth Malhotra

15. What role did Emraan Hashmi play in his latest film?

a. Thief

b. Politician

c. Police officer

d. Lawyer

Answers:

1. Syed Emraan Anwar Hashmi

2. Mumbai

3. Assistant director

4. 2004

5. Footpath

6. 2006

7. Parveen Sahani

8. 1

9. Cancer

10. Author

11. 3

12. Mallika Sherawat

13. Mumbai Saga

14. John Abraham

15. Police Officer

