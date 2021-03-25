On Farooq Shaikh's 73rd Birth Anniversary, Check 10 Rare Photos Of Legendary Actor

The legendary Indian actor, philanthropist and television presenter Farooq Shaikh was known for his works in Indian cinema. He had not only won the hearts of millions but had contributed his life to many needy people by being a philanthropist. He made his Bollywood debut with MS Sathyu's film Garam Hawa in 1973. On Farooq Shaikh's birth anniversary, here are some rare pictures of the actor.

Rare Farooq Shaikh's photos

The late actor had worked with renowned Bollywood filmmakers, including Satyajit Ray, Ketan Mehta, Muzaffar Ali, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and Sai Paranjye. His debut film Garam Hawa was the first Indian film to go for the Academy Awards for Best Foreign Film category. It was also the first Indian film to be nominated for Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. In the film, he played the supporting role, alongside Balraj Sahni. He was paid Rs. 750 for his role in the film. Since then, the actor had given the Indian cinema some legendary films.

The list of Farooq Shaikh's movies includes Noorie (1979), Chashme Baddoor (1981), Saath Saath (1982), Katha (1982), Kisi Se Na Kehna (1983), Bazaar (1982), Umrao Jaan (1981), Rang Birangi (1983), Lorie (1984), Lakhon Ki Baat (1984), Ab Ayega Mazaa (1984), Peechha Karo (1988), Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), Maya Memsaab (1993), Mera Damad (1995), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (1993), and Youngistaan (1994). He has worked with several Indian actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval, Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, and Sanjeev Kumar. As his chemistry with Deepti Naval was loved by the audience, the duo starred in a total of nine films together. Club 60 was his last work as a lead role, while Youngistaan was his last movie in a supporting role.

Apart from films, Farooq Shaikh received a lot of praise for his TV shows. The actor gained recognition for his shows Yuvadarshan and Young World on Bombay Doordarshan. In 2002, he hosted the TV show Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai that won millions of hearts in the Nation. The talk show would peek into the lives of celebrities to which Farooq Shaikh would add some humour. Farooq Shaikh passed away on December 28, 2013, due to a heart attack in Dubai.

