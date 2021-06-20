On Father's Day, Kangana, Kareena, Ayushmann, Other Stars' Posts Will Touch Your Heart

There were some heartwarming moments, memories and posts as Father’s Day was marked by the celebrities of the film industry. Actors Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, Ankita Lokhande,Yami Gautam, Anupam Kher were among the stars who paid tributes to their ‘Daddy Dearest.’ Right from recalling their memories with their fathers, sharing his best qualities and expressing what they had learnt from him, there were some touching reactions.

Bollywood wishes on Father’s Day

Kareena shared a photo with her father, actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor and husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and termed them as ‘superheroes’ as fathers.

Kangana posted a snap with her father, and wrote that right from instilling all activities involving discipline, hardship, ambition, taking them to doctors, teaching them to read and write to becoming a 'villain' by scolding her as per her mother’s wish, her father did it all. Thanking him for his 'selfless love', she wrote that fathers did not receive the credit they deserved.

Ayushmann shared photos of his father performing and wrote that he had inherited the discipline from him, along with a quote about breaking father's restrictions as children being fun, but not breaking the restrictions one had put on onseself. He stated that the love for art, music, poetry and films had come from him. He also shared that the two Ns and Rs in his name was from him as he was intrigued by astrology, though he had studied law.

The actor shared that his father taught him to carve one’s destiny and also that ‘good karma can supersede any soothsayer.’ The AndhaDhun star called him his ‘friend, philosopher and guide.'

Tiger posted a snap with Jackie Shroff, both suited up in style, to convey his love on the occasion.

Kiara called her father as her ‘main man’ and herself as ‘daddy’s girl’ as she conveyed her love for him by posting a throwback snap of herself as a baby in his arms.

Sidharth posted snaps of his father, who is in the Navy, and called him as ‘captain of our ship’, for smoothly sailing them through ‘thick and thin’ along with one pic of him as a kid posing with his dad.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene posted snaps and wrote that the day reminded her of her father. She added that she felt blessed to have her father-in-law and get touched by seeing the equation her husband Dr Nene enjoyed with her sons, Arin and Ryan.

Sanjay Dutt wrote that the values his father, late actor-filmmaker Sunil Dutta imparted to him on treating everyone equally, and being kind, loving and respectful was what he imparted to his kids, Trishala, Iqra and Shahraan.

Yami Gautam posted a heartwarming snap from her recently concluded wedding where she was seen hugging her father.

Preity Zinta shared a snap of her father kissing a little Preity and wrote that behind successful woman was a father who showed her to dream big and believed in her. She conveyed her love and gratitude to her father for doing so and for teaching her how to fight. Calling him her ‘hero’, she wrote how much she missed him and loved him.

Anupam Kher shared pics of his father with himself, his brother and mother, and shared a quote on ‘touching the skies from father’s shoulders.’

Raveena Tandon and Ankita Lokhande were among the others who showered love on their fathers.

