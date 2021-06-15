On Gadar's 20 Year-milestone, Ameesha Patel Recalls 2 Scenes, Posts BTS With Amrish Puri

Two decades ago, the Hindi film industry witnessed one of the biggest clashes on the box office, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha vs Lagaan. While there was intense hype over the face-off, there was no winner as both films turned out to be successes, the former storming the box office and the latter going on to be nominated for Oscars. As the movies completed 20 years, the celebrities involved with the movies shared their memories, and one of them was Ameesha Patel.

Ameesha Patel on Gadar: Ek Prem Katha completing 20 years

Ameesha re-shared co-star, Sunny Deol’s post about fans making the film an ‘event’ and conveying gratitude, by posting a still and a song of the 'historic' venture. The actor then shared a behind-the-scene video of director Anil Sharma giving instructions to his team, and one of the stars is late iconic actor Amrish Puri, who had played the role of Mayor Ashraf Ali, Ameesha's father in the movie. She termed the scene as the ‘most iconic interval scene’ of the ‘most iconic fim that Bollywood has seen till date.’

GADAR .. behind the scenes of the most iconic interval point of the most the most iconic film that Bollywood has seen till date .. thank u for all the love .. 20 years of GADAR .. #GADAR❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZsC8CnajUj — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 15, 2021

The Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai star thanked her fans for the ‘love’. She also shared the scene, where her character Sakina gives a strong response while refusing to get forcibly married. The actress wrote that it was not just her favourite scene, but it was also challenging for her and the team.

One of my many fav scenes from GADAR as we celebrate 20 years ... was a challenging scene to perform and execute for the entire team pic.twitter.com/ruO2YrN0Vv — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 15, 2021

Ameesha had played the role of a Pakistani girl in the movie, who falls in love with an Indian Sikh man, played by Sunny Deol. The movie traced their love story, marriage amid the numerous conflicts, communal riots and political issues during the Partition. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is considered among the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema and is said to have sold 50 million tickets, one of the highest in Indian cinema histry. Its inflation-adjusted collections too is considered among the top grossing movies in Indian history.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.