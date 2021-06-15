Last Updated:

On Gadar's 20 Year-milestone, Ameesha Patel Recalls 2 Scenes, Posts BTS With Amrish Puri

On Gadar's 20 year-milestone, Ameesha Patel recalled 2 scenes as she joined fans in celebrating the Sunny Deol film. She also posted a BTS with Amrish Puri

Written By
Joel Kurian
Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol

Image: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel/Twitter


Two decades ago, the Hindi film industry witnessed one of the biggest clashes on the box office, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha vs Lagaan. While there was intense hype over the face-off, there was no winner as both films turned out to be successes, the former storming the box office and the latter going on to be nominated for Oscars. As the movies completed 20 years, the celebrities involved with the movies shared their memories, and one of them was Ameesha Patel.

Ameesha Patel on Gadar: Ek Prem Katha completing 20 years

Ameesha re-shared co-star, Sunny Deol’s post about fans making the film an ‘event’ and conveying gratitude, by posting a still and a song of the 'historic' venture. The actor then shared a behind-the-scene video of director Anil Sharma giving instructions to his team, and one of the stars is late iconic actor Amrish Puri, who had played the role of Mayor Ashraf Ali, Ameesha's father in the movie.  She termed  the scene as the ‘most iconic interval scene’ of the ‘most iconic fim that Bollywood has seen till date.’

The Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai star thanked her fans for the ‘love’. She also shared the scene, where her character Sakina gives a strong response while refusing to get forcibly married. The actress wrote that it was not just her favourite scene, but it was also challenging for her and the team.

READ | Sunny Deol expresses gratitude as 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' marks 20 years of its release

Ameesha had played the role of a Pakistani girl in the movie, who falls in love with an Indian Sikh man, played by Sunny Deol. The movie traced their love story, marriage amid the numerous  conflicts, communal riots and political issues during the Partition. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is considered among the biggest hits in the history of Indian cinema and is said to have sold 50 million tickets, one of the highest in Indian cinema histry. Its inflation-adjusted collections too is considered among the top grossing movies in Indian history.

READ | Anil Sharma on 20 years of 'Lagaan' & 'Gadar': "It wasn't clash, it was celebration"

READ | 'Gadar' director Anil Sharma talks about how filmmakers are afraid of clashes at theaters
READ | 'Gadar' director Anil Sharma says Govinda got scared after hearing film's story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT