On Geeta Basra's 37th Birthday, Here Are 15 Interesting Facts About Her!

As Geeta Basra celebrates her 37th birthday today on March 13, here's a look at some of Geeta Basra's facts that you might have not known about the Second Hand Husband. From facts about Geeta Basra's family to her insights about her professional life, read on to know some of Geeta Basra's trivia right here!

Geeta Basra trained in the Kishore Namit Kapoor Acting Institute where actors like Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra and Vicky Kaushal have studied too!

Geeta Basra was born and brought up in Portsmouth, Hampshire in the United Kingdom. She moved to Mumbai only to become an actress at a very young age.

If it hadn't been for acting, Geeta Basra would have been a criminal psychologist. She was studying psychology when she decided to drop out and pursue her dream.

She started performing on the stage when she was just 2 years old. The Mr Joe B. Carvalho actress has also been a part of several plays during her school days in the UK.

Geeta Basra's parents run a shop in England, and she continues to serve her customers there. Whenever she is in the UK, she helps her parents with their shop and gives them a hand with the customers.

Geeta Basra and her husband Harbhajan Singh never discuss films. In an interview with PTI, she said that they never bring up the topics of films, and she doesn't even know if the cricketer has seen any of her movies.

'Ek Do Teen Girl' is what Geeta Basra is also called because she was a huge Madhuri fangirl and danced just like her. Apparently, she used to dress up like Madhuri too, and pose in front of the mirrors.

For around 4-5 years in the UK, Geeta Basra was a theatre artist, before she decided to pack her bags and move to the city of dreams, to be a successful actress.

Geeta Basra was also a successful model before she got her first break alongside Emran Hashmi with the movie Dil Diya Hai which released in the year 2006.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh dated for around 3 years before they decided to get married and tie the knot in 2015.

The cricketers called her "Bhabhiji" ever since the couple started dating. Reportedly, they always felt like the two were meant to be together.

Geeta Basra has featured in 6 movies across the Hindi and the Punjabi film industry as the lead. The actress had a career that lasted from 2006 to 2016.

Geeta Basra's daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in Portsmouth, UK, which was the same place as Geeta.

Remember the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan number Ghum Sum Ghum Sum? Geeta Basra is the actress opposite Rahul Bhat in the music video.

Geeta Basra has a brother, Rahul Basra, who maintains a low profile on social media platforms, unlike his sister.

We hope you enjoyed reading Geeta Basra's trivia with these lesser-known facts about the actress and model.