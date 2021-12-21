On Govinda's Bday, Madhuri Dixit Wishes Her 'Izzatdaar' Co-star; Gets 'poetic' Reply

Both Madhuri Dixit Nene and Govinda were at the peak of their careers during the late 80s and throughout the 90s. The duo was paired together in a few movies and are known to share a great friendship. As Govinda turned 58 today, Madhuri Dixit took a trip down memory lane and treated her fans with a vintage picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit penned the most heartfelt note to wish Govinda a happy birthday. The actor shared a decades-old picture from one of their movie sets. In the photo, Madhuri wore a blue coloured sweater and white pants. She accessorised her vintage look with a pair of earrings and a bracelet and left her short hair open. On the other hand, Govinda sported a checked shirt underneath a white sweater.

Sharing the photo, Madhuri Dixit penned a sweet note for her Izzatdaar co-star. In her wish, the actor mentioned how Govinda is not only a well-known dancer but also a versatile actor. She further highlighted how the 58-year-old has won millions of hearts with his acting. Madhuri wrote, "Dear Govinda Ji, you are not only well known for your dance, but also for your multi-faceted skillset including drama, action, romance and most importantly, comedy. With every new role, you have created a special place in everyone's heart with your acting. Today on this special day I wish you a very happy birthday and an amazing year ahead."

Govinda was seemingly very happy reading Madhuri Dixit's heartwarming wish. In his reply, he got a bit poetic and replied with a beautiful message. Replying to Madhuri's wish, he wrote, "Iss hi tareef mein, tareefo ka izaafa hojaye toh bhi Madhuri Dixit Nene ki tareef mein shabd pure na padh paayenge." "Aap ke chaahne waalo ki list mein sirf Sapna dekhta rehgaya sitara. Thank you so much. Means a lot coming from you."

Madhuri Dixit Govinda films

Madhuri Dixit and Govinda have worked in three films together throughout their career. The two first starred in Paap Ka Ant alongside Hema Malini. The two later shared the screen with Amitabh Bachchan in the 1990 film Izzatdaar. Madhuri Dixit and Govinda also appeared in the star-studded film Maha-Sangram in 1990.

Image: Twitter/@mukuladhikarys/Instagram/@madhuridixitnene