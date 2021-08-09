On Hansika Motwani's Birthday, Take A Look At 'Puli' Star's Fondness For Painting

Film stars might be passionate about acting, but many of them have other hobbies they indulge in. For Hansika Motwani, it is painting that sparks her excitement level. As the actress celebrates her 30th birthday on Monday, here's looking at the Koi Mil Gaya star's fondness to take up the brush.

Hansika's fondness and talent for painting was seen in a video she posted on her YouTube channel during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The actor had decided to paint after a long time, taking up the brush after 8-9 months and recalled doing at her sir's house. She expressed her preference for dry pastels and even had specific painting clothes during the session.

She also showed her 'weapons', which consisted of not just dry pastels but also acrylic and oil colours. After a while, she regretted the decision to do it at home as it was time-consuming. She stopped the painting after getting tired, and continued it the next day

Hansika finished her painting, a visual treat of a half-face of a Buddha-like figure, an illumination-like colour and tree branches in vibrant colours.

As the video gained over 1 million views, Hansika was buoyed and posted another video of her love for colour by participating in a fluid art experience. She was seen being guided by an expert named Isha and the Puli star showed excitement like a child to try it out.

The expert teaches Hansika three techniques, first being a 'swirl technique' where they tilt the colours in a cup to one side.They pour it on the canvas and colour it by moving it around.

Technique two is called 'Dirty pour' involved mixing the colours and inverting them straight onto a canvas and then similarly moving the canvas to colour it. The third technique was the 'strainer technique' in which a strainer filled with colour is moved on the canvas for the right designs. Though Hansika seemed to fail in the first attempt, the trainer urged her to go ahead.

"I love colours. Colours make me so happy," she says excitedly

She called it stress-busting, fun to therapeutic, to express her excitement to do it again.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hansika is working on the movie Maha, which is said to be her 50th film. A picture of hers with co-star and rumoured ex Simbu had gone viral at that time.

