On Independence Day, Vivek Agnihotri Salutes CRPF Jawans For Protection During 'turmoil'

August 15, 1947 marked India's Independence from British rule, and the landmark moment is indelible in history and people's collective memories. As India marked 75 years of Independence on Monday, celebrations are taking place across the country. While some are extending wishes on their social media, others are remembering all the proud children of Mother India who made the ultimate sacrifice to free the nation from British rule.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's message on Independence Day included honouring the Central Reserve Police Force officials. He expressed gratitude to the CRPF security officers for protecting him after he received death threats post the release of his hit film The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker was provided with ‘Y’ category security by the Centre during his stay and travel across India, which meant four to five armed commandos were deployed to guard him after the release of the Anupam Kher-starrer film.

Vivek Agnihotri pays tribute to CRPF jawans on Independence Day

The 48-year-old took to his social media space and shared a picture featuring himself, his wife, actor Pallavi Joshi and the CRPF soldiers. The pic saw the couple holding the Tricolour in their hands while posing with the jawans. Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, Agnihotri wrote, "I want to thank @crpfindia and their hard-working security officers for protecting me during all this turmoil. Some of the stories I hear of their sacrifices, especially from the Kashmir and Naxal areas, are so full of patriotism and courage. Salute to all our soldiers."

I want to thank @crpfindia and their hard working security officers for protecting me during all this turmoil. Some of the stories I hear of their sacrifices, specially from Kashmir and Naxal areas, are so full of patriotism and courage. Salute to all our soldiers. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Oj0ajgsWes — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 15, 2022

In another tweet, the director thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “uniting India with his vision, hard work and honesty." He tweeted, “On this day, I want to thank @narendramodi for uniting India with his vision, hard work and honesty. No leader has ever worked so hard and delivered positive results to uplift the poor and disadvantaged. Your passion and commitment to Bharat is our strength today."

On this day, I want to thank @narendramodi for uniting India with his vision, hard work and honesty. No leader has ever worked so hard and delivered positive results to uplift the poor and disadvantaged.



Your passion and commitment to Bharat is our strength today. https://t.co/qTX2LsJIKw — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 15, 2022

Agnihotri also shared a video from his home, where the Tricolour was set, as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, as he wished his followers a happy Independence Day.