On International Women's Day 2022, Yami Gautam Pens Open Letter To End Sexual Violence

As March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day, many eminent personalities of the world have been sharing their thoughts on women's rights and crimes against women. The day marks the enlightenment of several issues like gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and sexual abuse that women are still facing in different corners of the world. Meanwhile, A Thursday actor Yami Gautam has shed some light on the sexual abuse faced by women, which includes rape, attempted rape, unwanted sexual touching and other non-contact forms.

'Change begins with us': Yami Gautam

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Yami Gautam has penned an open letter in which she has urged people to end sexual violence. The note shared by the Kaabil actor starts with the headline, "Change begins with us" A humble appeal to help end sexual violence." She wrote, "I have seen at least one news flash every day in the last year on a girl getting raped or sexually assaulted in our country. Ironic that four India - a land we refer to as our motherland: witnesses the brutal physical abuse faced by her daughters across all ages, to the extent that has become a norm!"

Shedding some light on how society has started normalizing women's fear, she continued, "It breaks my heart to see words like torture, rape molestation murder have become a part of our breakfast table dialogue, and yet - there seems to be no end to the vicious cycle It's even worse to feel that society today has started to normalise women's fear of stepping out in the dark, walking alone on the road, or even taking a cab ride. The fears have been rationalised and equated to women being the cause of harm. How is that ever justified?"

'All I want is for this to end the brutality women face': Yami

Opening up about her character Naina Jaiswal in A Thursday, Yami said that it made her see the mental trauma, stigma and agony victims go through, knowing what they have gone through. She added, "All I want is for this to end the brutality women face, sometimes even by their loved ones behind closed doors, the disgrace faced by the ones affected and above all else the fears instilled in women where they are the ones blamed for what happens to them! This is not a battle of one woman, but one that needs to be fought by us as a nation, a community and a fraternity."

Yami Gautam even talked about the measures by which sexual abuse against women could be prevented. She wrote, "Start small.educate your sons, have an open line of communication with your daughters make your home the hub for bringing this necessary change." She even told how important is it to educate a child about sex as she stated, "Encourage sex education in schools and at home - this will help steer away from the notion of sex as a taboo Don't stop at just breakfast dialogues: if you see or hear about an incident around you."

She concluded her note by noting, "I pray that we can stand as proud citizens of a nation that protects women from sexual violence and provide justice to victims of such crimes, making the world a better and safer place for women."

Image: Instagram/@yamigautam