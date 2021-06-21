On International Yoga Day, Kangana Ranaut Recalls Tearful Plea To Mother That Healed Her

Yoga has proved beneficial for many people around the world and Kangana Ranaut was one of them. On International Yoga Day, the actor recalled how it had helped her family in various ways. She revealed that it was the ancient practice that helped her mother battle a heart ailment.

Kangana Ranaut on Yoga healing mother’s heart ailment

A day ahead of Yoga Day, Kangana decided to share her ‘Yoga stories’. She wrote that people were aware of how and when she had taken to the practice, but no one knew how her whole family started performing the ‘blessing’ named Yoga. The 35-year-old wrote that some of them resisted and some took time to do yoga.

Kangana stated that a few years ago, her mother Asha Ranaut was diagnosed with diabetes, thyroid and high level of cholesterol and that the doctor asked her to get an open heart surgery done as there could be a blockage. The actor shared that she told her mother with ‘tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life, please I can’t let them open your heart (sic)’.

The Padma Shri recipient stated that her mother trusted her so she eventually she succeeded in her ‘persistent pursuit’ and today her mother did not have any illness and did not need any meditation. She called her mother ‘healthiest and fittest in the family’.

That was not all, Kangana then shared the story of how Yoga helped her father Amardeep Ranaut. She wrote that her father had damaged his knees with ‘excessive walking’ and that’s when she got an opportunity to convert him to an ardent practitioner of Yoga. The Tanu Weds Manu star stated that he was even able to jog now.

She stated that her only question for her parents every morning was whether they performed Yoga and they sent pictures. Kangana stressed that she could proudly say that Yoga was the ‘biggest gift’ for her family and that added, ‘A happy family is not something you get automatically you need to work hard for it.(sic)’

Kangana also wrote that Yoga had helped brother Aksht get back to football after severe injury and his wife Ritu, to whom she had asked whether she will do Yoga after marriage, did not miss her Yoga sessions. She also recalled sister Rangoli regaining sight in one eye and responding to her after an acid attack at age 21.

From leaders Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind to sportspersons and film stars, the day was marked with numerous posts on Yoga and its benefits.

