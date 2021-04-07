On Jeetendra's Birthday, Daughter Ekta Kapoor Shares Endearing Video Of Legendary Star

Evergreen actor Jeetendra is celebrating his 79th birthday on Wednesday, April 7. On the special occasion, daughter and popular producer Ekta Kapoor wished the legendary star by sharing a heart-warming post on Instagram. She posted an adorable clip of the iconic actor from his younger days and the video has garnered a lot of appreciation from celebs as well as fans.

Ekta Kapoor wishes father Jeetendra

The clip shared by Ekta Kapoor features a slew of photographs of Jeetendra from yesteryears. From adorable family photos to funny moments, the footage showcases endearing glimpses of the life of the star. While sharing the video, the producer coupled it with a heart-warming note.

Hailing him as the ‘wind beneath her wings’, Ekta said that her father was the person who stood by her decision of being a producer. Sharing her love, she explained the keen life lessons that her father has taught her. Check out the post shared by Ekta below:

As soon as the post surfaced online, many prominent Television and Bollywood stars flooded her comment section with endearing wishes for the Himmatwala actor. Gautami Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sussanne Khan, Supriya Shukla, Abhishek Kapoor, Sanjay Gagnani, Neetu Kapoor were amongst many others who praised the actor on his born day. Here’s taking a quick look at how celebs reacted to the post:

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite family seem to have planned an intimate birthday for the actor just like last year. Back in 2020, the entire Kapoor family assembled together during lockdown to cut the birthday cake of the star. Last year, the producer wrote, “Happy bday papa. A quiet bday but special one!”. Check out the clip below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the producer has umpteen projects in the pipeline. Recently, her production house of Ekta released the trailer of Mai Hero Boll Rahu Hu featuring Parth Samthaan in the lead role. Take a look at the trailer below:

(Promo Image Source: Ekta Kapoor Instagram & Still from the Kapil Sharma Show)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.