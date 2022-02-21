On Jeh Ali Khan's 1st B'day, Sara, Ibrahim & Taimur Pose With Saif Ali Khan For Family Pic

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's apple of eye Jeh Ali Khan turned a year older on Monday, February 21. On the special occasion, the proud parents hosted an intimate family get-together to celebrate the first birthday of their little munchkin. In the evening, Jeh's sister and actor Sara Ali Khan took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the birthday party, thereby leaving fans in awe of the tiny baby.

Inside Jeh Ali Khan's birthday party

In the new post, Sara Ali Khan shared a slew of adorable photos alongside her sibling clan. In one photo, Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh can be seen posing with abba Saif Ali Khan. In another, the little baby can be seen playing with his brother Ibrahim. From feeding the youngest Nawab to holding him close, the new photos gives fans a sneak peek of the amicable bond that Saif's children share with each other.

For Jeh Ali Khan's birthday, Sara decided to twin with her baby brother in matching white ensemble. Meanwhile, Ibrahim and Saif Ali Khan also opted for a similar colour scheme to attend the party. Taimur Ali Khan only appears in one picture wherein, Ibrahim can be seen carrying him on his shoulders. While sharing the photos online, Sara wrote, "Happiest First Birthday Baby J." Take a look at the photos below:

As soon as the pictures surfaced online, fans couldn't control themselves from showering love on the post. While one said, "so cute", another wrote, "chakachak birthday". Check out the reactions below:

This came just a day after Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan attended a party together on the weekend. The sibling duo happily posed for the cameras alongside their close friends. While Sara Ali Khan has already made her entry into the Bollywood film industry, questions remain as to when will Ibrahim follow her footsteps. For those unaware, the youngster has already done a few photoshoots for certain brands and has even appeared on a magazine cover with Sara Ali Khan. Speaking of the Kedarnath star, Sara was last seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama, Atrangi Re. She will next share the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in a yet-untitled Laxman Utekar directorial.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95