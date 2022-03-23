On Kangana Ranaut's 35th Birthday; Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wishes 'the Powerhouse Of Talent'

On the occasion of Kangana Ranaut's 35th birthday, she has been receiving tons of love and birthday wishes from numerous celebrities as well as her fans. This also included the heartfelt wishes of the iconic actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu who penned a sweet birthday wish for the Panga actor.

Kangana Ranaut is among the notable Indian actors who has garnered love and appreciation for her impressive performance in films namely Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Rangoon, Simran, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Life in a... Metro and many more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's birthday wish for Kangana

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the latest picture of Kangana Ranaut on her Instagram story along with a sweet birthday note for her. In the picture, Kangana can be seen wearing a stunning multi-coloured traditional attire. Samantha penned a birthday note by referring to her as the 'powerhouse of talent' and the actor who 'raises her bar with each of her performances'.

The note read, "Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the even gorgeous @kanganaranaut a very happy birthday." (sic) Take a look

On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and revealed her birthday plans to her fans. In the note, she mentioned that she visited Vaishnodevi with her family along with the Bhairo Baba temple to seek blessings looking forward to this year. She even shared glimpses of her visit to the temples in which she was seen posing with her family members. Here's what she wrote, "After Vaishnodevi ji darshan we went for Bhairo Baba darshan… Legend says …. Demon Bhairo was chasing young Vaishnodevi for days on end and she ran all the way up to the hill top and from Bhairo’s fear was hiding in the cave ( gufa which is the main Darshansthan ) when Bhairo came face to face with the Goddess she manifested Shakti and beheaded him so violently that his skull fell on another hill top…" (sic)

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl/@kanganaranaut