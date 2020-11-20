On Karachi Sweets Row, Unhappy Sapna Bhavnani Blames Left-liberals, Makes A Purchase

As Karachi Sweets got embroiled in a controversy with a Shiv Sena politician seeking a change of its name to 'something in Marathi', numerous celebrities also reacted. Celebrity hairstylist-entertainment personality Sapna Bhavnani expressed her displeasure over the ‘bullying’ that a local store had to experience. She was unhappy about the owners hiding the sign board and about the police not taking any action.

Sapna Bhavnani on Karachi Sweets controversy

Sapna Bhavnani visited the Karachi Sweets store in Bandra on Thursday and shared pictures of the name board being covered with newspapers. She revealed that she spoke to the police inspector from Bandra police station, who was also present. She shared that the cop just 'spoke and left' without 'dropping any official paperwork' on it.

This is what they have done to a local business! I just came back from there and spoke to the #Bandra inspector who was also there. This happened yesterday and the Shiv Sena has not dropped any official paperwork as the cop asked for it-he just spoke n left! #karachisweets pic.twitter.com/xxvVxZ3hB9 — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) November 19, 2020

Amid the controversy, she also managed to buy ‘gulab jamuns’, she wrote.

I bought some yummy gulab jamuns — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) November 19, 2020

Sapna recalled that Karachi Sweets was a 'personal cause' for her, because she was a Sindhi and this controversy was ‘erasing’ the culture. She also took a dig at ‘left liberals’ in the ease in which someone could enter the store and bully people.

i would blame only the left liberals for supporting bullying in #Maharashtra and #mumbai and making it ok to walk into any place and bully people.. and without a mask! #KarachiSweets

this is a personal cause for me as I am a SIndhi and our culture like us is also being erased — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) November 20, 2020

Saprna felt the Shiv Sena politician Nitin Nandgaonkar speaking to the store owner without a mask, should have attracted him a fine.

forget bullying, this guy should be questioned for not wearing a mask, walking into a public space & exposing his unmasked self to every1 & spreading the message that its ok to not wear a mask & bully business owners in #Mumbai @MumbaiPolice do the right thing. #KarachiSweets pic.twitter.com/kR4Q0JGinr — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) November 20, 2020

Shiv Sena neta threaten Karachi Sweets

Maharashtra Navriman Sena-turned Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar was captured on camera asking Karachi Sweets owner to not name his store ‘Karachi’ as that meant he came from Pakistan.

"You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name (Karachi) means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name," Nandgaonkar stated.

Mumbai: Video of Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaokar goes viral, where he's allegedly asking Karachi Sweets shop owner in Bandra West to change the name 'Karachi'.



"You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," says Nitin Nandgaokar in video. pic.twitter.com/PfmM4B65ac — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

He also said, "We have a strong problem with Karachi. On Bhai Dooj, our soldiers were killed by Pakistan. Please cancel the name which is registered too. I hate this name Karachi because that is a country of terrorists. Go to BMC and get it changed. Change it to your name or name the store after your ancestors. It is my request and you will have to do it. We will give you time," he added.

