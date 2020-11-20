Last Updated:

On Karachi Sweets Row, Unhappy Sapna Bhavnani Blames Left-liberals, Makes A Purchase

On Karachi Sweets controversy, Sapna Bhavnani was unhappy and termed it as a 'personal cause' because she was a Sindhi. She also blamed the 'left liberals.'

Written By
Joel Kurian
On Karachi Sweets row, unhappy Sapna Bhavnani says, 'It's a personal cause as I'm Sindhi'

As Karachi Sweets got embroiled in a controversy with a Shiv Sena politician seeking a change of its name to 'something in Marathi', numerous celebrities also reacted. Celebrity hairstylist-entertainment personality Sapna Bhavnani expressed her displeasure over the ‘bullying’ that a local store had to experience. She was unhappy about the owners hiding the sign board and about the police not taking any action.

Sapna Bhavnani on Karachi Sweets controversy

Sapna Bhavnani visited the Karachi Sweets store in Bandra on Thursday and shared pictures of the name board being covered with newspapers. She revealed that she spoke to the police inspector from Bandra police station, who was also present. She shared that the cop just 'spoke and left' without 'dropping any official paperwork' on it.

Amid the controversy, she also managed to buy ‘gulab jamuns’, she wrote.   

Sapna recalled that Karachi Sweets was a 'personal cause' for her, because she was a Sindhi and this controversy was ‘erasing’ the culture. She also took a dig at ‘left liberals’ in the ease in which someone could enter the store and bully people.   

Saprna felt the Shiv Sena politician Nitin Nandgaonkar speaking to the store owner without a mask, should have attracted him a fine.  

Shiv Sena neta threaten Karachi Sweets

Maharashtra Navriman Sena-turned Shiv Sena leader Nitin Nandgaonkar was captured on camera asking Karachi Sweets owner to not name his store ‘Karachi’ as that meant he came from Pakistan.    

"You came from Karachi but now you are in Mumbai, right? Now, one thing is clear, I do not care about which religion you follow - whether you are Hindu, Muslim or anything but in Mumbai, do not use the name Karachi. This name (Karachi) means you came from Pakistan. Your ancestors were from Karachi and after partition, you came here. You are welcome here to do business but please do not use this name," Nandgaonkar stated.

He also said, "We have a strong problem with Karachi. On Bhai Dooj, our soldiers were killed by Pakistan. Please cancel the name which is registered too. I hate this name Karachi because that is a country of terrorists. Go to BMC and get it changed. Change it to your name or name the store after your ancestors. It is my request and you will have to do it. We will give you time," he added.

