On Kareena & Saif's Marriage Anniversary; Saba Shares Unseen Pics From Their Wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday, October 16. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for few years. While Kareena Kapoor recently reminisced about how he and Saif came closer, Saba Ali Khan took her followers to their wedding day by sharing some unseen photos.

Saba Ali Khan often shares family pictures with her Instagram followers. This time, she shared some unseen photos from Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's photo. Saba Pataudi shared a reel video featuring some frames on her table. In the background, she added the song Forever And For Always by Shania Twain. Sharing the video, Saba penned a heartfelt note for her brother and sister-in-law and wished for their happiness. She wrote, "HAPPPPPYYYYYY Anniversary! To Bhai and Bhabs... May this be as special as you both are and have many more beautiful memories to share." The couple's fans also showered them with love in the comment section. A user wrote, "Love you both Beboo and Saifu. I wish you both all the happiness together."

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's wish for Saif and Kareena

Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Saif Ali Khan seemingly share a deep and loving bond. Both the couples are often seen vacationing together and also together in several celebrations. Taking to Instagram, Soha Ali Khan shared a loved up photo of Saif and Kareena, in which Kareena was seen sitting on and hugging Saif Ali Khan. She wore a comfortable pair of t-shirt and pyjamas while Saif donned a white kurta. Sharing the photo, Soha wrote, "Happy Anniversary you two." Kunal Kemmu also shared an unseen photo of the couple to wish them on their special day.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan started dating during the filming of their 2008 film Tashan. The couple bonded over long bike rides and site seeing in Ladakh. After going out for a few years, the couple tied the knot in the presence of their family and close friends. They welcomed their first son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016. Earlier this year, the couple was blessed with another baby boy whom they named Jeh.

Image: Instagram/@sabapataudi